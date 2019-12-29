'Mass stabbing' at synagogue in upstate New York: OJPAC (AFP) ZHZH

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU. ...
The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four  high educational institutions have registered in the pa...
In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...
Perth, Dec 29 AP Sydneys iconic New Years Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis to show the world Australias resiliency, the prime minister said, while authorities on Sunday braced for conditions to deteriorate with high t...
Prime Minister lauds Parliamentarians for productive Parliament session and breaking records of last 60 years....
LeBron James scored 21 points, matched his season-best of 16 assists and also collected seven rebounds while playing through a groin injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday...
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...