People of Delhi will defeat the govt which has misled everyone for 5 years and will form a govt under PM Modi: HM and BJP chief Amit Shah.
People of Delhi will defeat the govt which has misled everyone for 5 years and will form a govt under PM Modi: HM and BJP chief Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
PM Modi publicly contradicting what Home Minister Amit Shah
We respect mandate of people of Jharkhand, are thankful to them for giving BJP chance to govern state for five years: Amit Shah.
Respect mandate given by people of Jharkhand: Amit Shah
Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency
BJP respects Jharkhand mandate: Amit Shah