Mr. Trump has himself said multiple times that PM Modi is a hard bargainer. Congress should not worry about India's interests: BJP DIVDIV
Mr. Trump has himself said multiple times that PM Modi is a hard bargainer. Congress should not worry about India's interests: BJP DIV
DIV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Trump halts support for Yucca Mountain, Nevada nuclear waste dump
UPDATE 6-At least two Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence over Trump plan
Ambassador Sandhu presents his credentials to Trump in Oval Office
Ambassador Sandhu presents his credentials to Trump in Oval Office
U.S. kills leader of al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula -Trump