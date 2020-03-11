Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi is the only universally acceptable leader in Cong, has good intent at heart: Party leader Ajay Maken to PTI.
Violence benefits no one, it only harms people and Bharat Mata: Rahul Gandhi during visit to riot-hit northeast Delhi.
HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech.
India is being divided; no one is benefitting from this, Rahul Gandhi says during visit to riot-hit Northeast Delhi.
This school is future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it: Rahul Gandhi in gutted school in Brijpuri in riot-hit northeast Delhi.