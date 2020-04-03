217 Indians evacuated from Italy and housed at ITBP quarantine centre test negative for coronavirus after a fortnight: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:25 IST
217 Indians evacuated from Italy and housed at ITBP quarantine centre test negative for coronavirus after a fortnight: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
