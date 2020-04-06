A political party's IT cell using fake news to malign WB govt: CM Mamata Banerjee on BJP leader Amit Malviya's tweet.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:38 IST
A political party's IT cell using fake news to malign WB govt: CM Mamata Banerjee on BJP leader Amit Malviya's tweet.
