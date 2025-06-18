E Cape Revives Agri Shows to Empower Small Farmers and Boost Market Access

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) has relaunched its historically celebrated agricultural shows with a transformative twist—placing smallholder farmers at the center of market-driven, commercial opportunities. The announcement, made Tuesday, signals a major shift in how the province promotes agricultural excellence, with the first of four annual shows kicking off at the Bhisho Showgrounds this Wednesday.

The renewed agricultural exhibitions move beyond the traditional judging of product quality to focus squarely on market access, business matchmaking, and exposure to financial services and agri-technology. With backing from a constellation of development partners, this initiative aims to turn these events into strategic launchpads for emerging and small-scale producers to scale up their agribusiness operations.

A Platform for Rural Growth and Trade

In a statement, the Department emphasized that the revived agricultural model is built on the pillars of inclusivity, innovation, and income generation. Each show, to be held quarterly in a different district, will provide direct linkages between smallholder farmers and major produce buyers, as well as exhibitors from financial institutions, agritech innovators, and cooperatives.

“These events will provide a platform for smallholder farmers to exhibit their produce, network with industry players, and gain critical insights into market trends, financial products, and modern agricultural technologies,” the department said.

The quarterly schedule is designed to reflect seasonal agricultural cycles, giving farmers multiple entry points into local and provincial markets and exposure to procurement pipelines.

Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Impact

The rollout of the program is being powered by a network of regional stakeholders, including:

Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) Fresh Produce Market,

Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC),

Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), and

Amathole District Municipality.

These entities will collaborate with the department to mentor farmers, promote agribusiness financing, and develop farm-to-market strategies that are both sustainable and scalable.

A total of 150 smallholder farmers from the Amathole District, which includes the BCM area, are expected to participate in the first event. They will showcase a wide variety of agricultural commodities—from fruits and vegetables to poultry, livestock, grains, and agro-processed goods.

Officials from the BCM Fresh Produce Market have confirmed their attendance and will engage in B2B networking sessions aimed at enhancing procurement relationships and sensitizing farmers to wholesale market expectations, including quality standards, packaging, and seasonal demand.

Elevating Farmer Excellence

The launch event on Wednesday at Bhisho Showgrounds will be officiated by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, who is expected to celebrate the achievements of outstanding farmers and articulate the province’s vision for inclusive agricultural growth.

Kontsiwe has long advocated for transformative agricultural development in rural communities, and the relaunch of the shows aligns with broader strategies under the Eastern Cape’s Agricultural Master Plan, which aims to transition smallholder farmers into viable commercial players through market access, technical training, and infrastructure support.

“The future of our agricultural sector lies in enabling smallholder farmers to participate fully in the economy. These shows will bridge the gap between potential and performance,” MEC Kontsiwe stated in anticipation of the event.

Unlocking Rural Economic Potential

The department has emphasized that the initiative is more than a series of events—it is an ecosystem designed to stimulate rural economies, enhance food security, and empower youth and women in agriculture.

By exposing participants to cutting-edge agri-tech, agro-processing innovations, and digital marketplaces, the shows will serve as incubators for agripreneurs looking to upscale their ventures.

Training sessions, live demonstrations, and interactive exhibitions will run alongside the main farmer showcases. Topics such as climate-smart farming, agricultural compliance, traceability, and agri-financing will be delivered by both private sector and government experts.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, the Department plans to expand the initiative by integrating digital platforms for virtual exhibition opportunities, and by forming long-term off-take agreements with regional buyers, hotels, food processors, and export agencies.

In a province where agriculture is a backbone of livelihoods, these renewed shows are a critical lever for revitalizing the rural economy and ensuring that smallholder farmers are not only producers but also players in competitive value chains.

As the Bhisho event unfolds this week, eyes will be on the province’s ability to deliver not just a showcase, but a stepping stone to sustainable agribusiness success.