EU Provides €135,000 Aid to Support Migrant Repatriation Response in Djibouti

The European Union (EU) has announced the allocation of €135,000 in humanitarian assistance to support emergency relief efforts in Djibouti, following the government’s directive of 3 April 2025 that launched a one-month voluntary repatriation programme for irregular migrants.

The funding, channeled through the Djibouti Red Crescent Society (DRCS), will provide urgent life-saving assistance to more than 22,000 people affected by the programme.

Meeting Urgent Humanitarian Needs

The EU’s support will help deliver a range of essential relief items and services, including:

Emergency shelter for displaced families.

Access to clean drinking water and sanitation.

Food and nutrition support for vulnerable groups.

Health services and protection measures for at-risk populations.

The emergency response project, which began in April, will run for three months, concluding at the end of September 2025.

“This humanitarian funding underlines the EU’s commitment to supporting Djibouti and vulnerable populations caught up in the impact of migration pressures in the Horn of Africa,” the EU’s humanitarian department said.

Backed by the IFRC’s Disaster Response Fund

The contribution is part of the EU’s support to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF), managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The DREF provides rapid funding to National Societies responding to small- and medium-scale disasters that do not trigger formal international appeals.

Established in 1979, the DREF has proven vital in ensuring fast access to resources for emergencies such as disease outbreaks, localized floods, and displacement crises.

The EU is currently a major contributor to the fund through a €12 million humanitarian delegation agreement with the IFRC. This allows the EU to replenish the DREF whenever grants are allocated to national responses that fall within the EU’s humanitarian mandate.

Djibouti at the Heart of Migration Routes

Djibouti, located in the Horn of Africa, is a critical transit country for migrants, many of whom are seeking to reach the Arabian Peninsula through irregular migration routes. According to humanitarian agencies, thousands of people face risks of exploitation, hunger, and disease while traveling through Djibouti.

The government’s voluntary repatriation programme, launched in April, was aimed at encouraging irregular migrants to return to their countries of origin in an orderly and humane way. However, the directive placed additional strain on humanitarian services, triggering urgent appeals for international support.

EU’s Global Humanitarian Role

The European Union, along with its Member States, remains the world’s leading humanitarian donor. Through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO), the EU provides assistance to millions of people affected by conflict, disasters, and displacement each year.

With headquarters in Brussels and a wide network of field offices, ECHO bases its assistance on humanitarian needs alone, providing impartial and needs-based relief.

The EU emphasized that its support for Djibouti is part of a broader commitment to helping fragile states manage humanitarian crises linked to forced migration, climate shocks, and poverty.

A Lifeline for Vulnerable Migrants

By reinforcing the capacity of the Djibouti Red Crescent Society, the EU hopes to ensure that migrants affected by the repatriation programme receive protection and support in line with international humanitarian standards.

The DRCS, supported by the IFRC, has been at the forefront of delivering assistance on the ground, including health services, water and sanitation interventions, and psychosocial support for vulnerable migrants and host communities.

As migration dynamics continue to place pressure on Djibouti, the EU’s assistance represents a vital lifeline — not only for those returning home but also for the humanitarian workers delivering critical services on the frontlines.