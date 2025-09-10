UN Child Rights Committee Warns of Catastrophic Famine and Violence in Gaza

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child has issued a stark warning about the devastating toll of the war in Gaza on children, ahead of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. In a strongly worded statement, the Committee described the situation as a manmade humanitarian catastrophe and urged immediate action to save children’s lives.

Famine and Malnutrition Taking Hold

According to the Committee, famine has now set in across Gaza, with malnutrition among children reaching catastrophic levels. UN agencies have repeatedly warned that without urgent, safe, and sustained humanitarian access, starvation will spread further.

“Children in Gaza are enduring unimaginable suffering due to acute malnutrition, starvation and conditions of famine,” the Committee said. “The denial of basic necessities for survival is gravely concerning.”

The Committee stressed that food shortages are worsening daily, with infants and young children particularly at risk of death from preventable causes.

Collapse of Essential Services

The war has also decimated Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. The Committee reported that clean drinking water, sanitation systems, and healthcare services have collapsed, leaving children exposed to deadly diseases and lacking access to even the most basic medical treatment.

“Civilian infrastructure has been essentially destroyed,” the statement continued, “leaving children deprived of the minimum conditions required for survival and development.”

Children Under Direct Attack

Alongside famine and disease, children are also dying directly from ongoing military assaults. Over the weekend, the Israeli military intensified its bombardment of Gaza City, striking residential towers and leaving neighborhoods in ruins.

“Confirmed reports indicate horrific levels of killing, maiming, and widespread violence against children,” the Committee said. “Countless children have lost parents, siblings, and extended family members, leaving them in profound grief and with extreme psychological trauma that will last for years.”

Violations of International Law

The Committee asserted that Israel’s conduct in Gaza constitutes grave violations of international law, including breaches of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees every child’s right to survival, protection, and development.

“These actions strike at the very heart of the rights enshrined in the Convention,” the Committee stressed.

Calls for Immediate Action

The Committee demanded urgent measures to protect children and ensure their survival:

Ceasefire and Protection : Israel must stop its attacks on Gaza and take measures to safeguard children.

Humanitarian Access : Immediate, unrestricted, and secure delivery of humanitarian aid must be guaranteed.

Release of Hostages : Palestinian armed groups must release all hostages without delay.

Respect for Rights: All parties must respect and uphold the inherent rights and dignity of children, in line with international obligations.

International Responsibility

The Committee also placed responsibility on the international community, urging all states to act decisively. “Civil society activists would not be compelled to risk their lives at sea or elsewhere if the General Assembly or Security Council had taken decisive action,” the statement emphasized, in reference to ongoing international failures.

As the world prepares for the General Assembly session, the Committee warned that inaction would condemn thousands more children to death, trauma, and lifelong harm.