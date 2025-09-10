North Kalimantan Launches Labour Inspection Team to Protect Fishers’ Rights

In a landmark move to strengthen labour rights in Indonesia’s fisheries, the Provincial Government of North Kalimantan launched its Joint Inspection Team for Labour Norms onboard Fishing Vessels on 9 September 2025 in Tarakan Island City. Supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the initiative marks a major step forward in safeguarding the welfare of fishers while boosting the sustainability of the province’s marine economy.

The launch ceremony was presided over by Robby Yuridi Hatman, Governor’s Expert Staff for Law, National Unity and Governance, on behalf of Governor Zainal Arifin Paliwang, who underscored the initiative’s importance:

“North Kalimantan’s marine resources hold enormous potential for economic growth and community welfare. A strong inspection mechanism can be a key driver in our fishing industry and together we can transform North Kalimantan’s fisheries where economic growth goes hand in hand with dignity, safety, and opportunity for all fishers.”

A Vital Sector Facing Labour Challenges

North Kalimantan’s fishing industry is a cornerstone of its economy, encompassing both capture fisheries and aquaculture. The province is home to over 16,400 fishers and 11,117 fishing vessels, the vast majority of which (96 percent) are small-scale boats under 5 GT operating within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

Despite the sector’s importance, many fishers face unsafe conditions, weak labour protections, and limited oversight. The newly established Joint Inspection Team aims to address these challenges by conducting coordinated inspections, enforcing labour standards, and promoting safer and fairer working conditions.

Mandate and Structure of the Team

Formed under Governor’s Decree No. 100.3.3.1/295/2025, enacted on 2 May 2025, the interdisciplinary team operates directly under the Governor’s supervision. It brings together officials from the Provincial Marine Affairs and Fisheries Office and the Provincial Manpower and Transmigration Office, ensuring coordinated action between fisheries and labour authorities.

Its mandate includes:

Conducting joint labour inspections on fishing vessels.

Improving coordination and enforcement of fisheries and labour regulations.

Developing technology-based education and information systems for workers.

Providing a model of integrated labour inspection for other provinces.

Building on National Reforms and Global Commitments

The initiative reflects Indonesia’s broader efforts to reform labour inspection in fisheries, following a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Marine Affairs and Fisheries and Manpower to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination.

It also aligns with Indonesia’s obligations under the ILO Labour Inspection Convention, 1947 (No. 81), reinforcing the country’s commitment to protecting workers across vulnerable sectors.

According to Diego Rei, ILO Labour Market and Employment Specialist, the launch demonstrates how global partnerships are shaping national reforms:

“The establishment of this Joint Inspection Team reflects Indonesia’s commitment to the ILO’s Labour Inspection Convention. We hope this initiative fosters deeper collaboration and accelerates progress toward decent work for all, especially in the fishing sector.”

Part of the Ship to Shore Rights Programme

The North Kalimantan Joint Inspection Team is supported under the Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia Programme, a regional initiative funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented in partnership with the ILO, International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The programme promotes safe labour migration and decent work in Southeast Asia’s fisheries and seafood supply chains.

Denis Chaibi, EU Ambassador to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, praised the initiative:

“The Governor’s decree in North Kalimantan represents the second Joint Inspection Team established with ILO support, following the success in Central Java in 2023. Through our Ship to Shore Rights Programme, and in collaboration with ILO and its tripartite partners, the EU is proud to support Indonesia’s efforts to promote decent work for fishers and foster a more equitable and sustainable blue economy.”

Training and Next Steps

Following its launch, the Joint Inspection Team will take part in an ILO Participatory Action-Oriented Training (PAOT) on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) at Tarakan Fishing Port, Tangkayu II, on 10 September 2025. The training will introduce practical, low-cost solutions to improve safety, productivity, and working conditions for fishers.

As North Kalimantan strengthens its oversight and protection of fishers, the province is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable and equitable fisheries management, ensuring that economic growth is matched by dignity, fairness, and opportunity for those who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.