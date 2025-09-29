Laos Prepares Social Security Mobile App to Boost Access and Inclusion

The Lao Social Security Office (LSSO) is making significant strides in digital transformation, with the development of a new mobile application designed to expand social protection access across the country. Progress on the app was presented during a technical workshop in Vang Vieng (24–26 September 2025), supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) as part of its collaboration with the Lao Government.

A Digital Gateway for Social Protection

The upcoming app is intended to improve service delivery and accessibility for both LSSO members and the wider public, with particular focus on underserved rural communities where access to information and government services is often limited.

Key features include:

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs): enabling integration with other social protection schemes, public services, databases, and information systems.

Service optimisation: streamlining administration, reducing paperwork, and providing digital self-service options.

Targeted outreach: ensuring workers in remote or informal sectors gain access to up-to-date information and benefits.

Currently in the testing phase, the app is scheduled for official launch at the National Symposium on Social Protection 2025 later this year.

Backed by Research and Strategy

The app’s development is underpinned by a newly released report, “Enhancing Social Security Accessibility in Lao PDR: A Road Map for LSSO’s Digital Transformation and Service Delivery Optimization.” The report, unveiled during the workshop, provides a detailed overview of Laos’ digital ecosystem and outlines a forward-looking strategy for expanding access to social protection.

It also identifies areas for joint action and collaboration, ensuring that the LSSO’s digital initiatives align with national priorities while drawing on global expertise.

Regional Cooperation and South-South Learning

The workshop was jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare and the ILO-China Partnership project “Extending Social Protection Coverage to Workers in the Informal Economy in Lao PDR.”

Participants included officials and experts from China, Viet Nam, and the ILO, who shared practical lessons on digital solutions and the challenges of reaching underserved rural populations—a common issue across countries at different development stages.

Vilayphong Sisomvang, Director General of the Department of Planning and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, underscored the broader vision behind the initiative:

“Through this project, we have taken important steps in extending social protection to workers in the informal economy by harnessing digital innovation and South-South cooperation. The achievements made are not an endpoint but a foundation. We remain committed to expanding these results and ensuring sustainability, so that social protection can truly be universal, resilient, and future-ready in the digital era.”

Aligning with National Goals

The initiative also supports the implementation of the National Social Protection Strategy (NSPS). According to Lars Johansen, Deputy Director of ILO’s Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao PDR, digital innovation is central to these efforts:

“The meeting provided a valuable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore potential solutions together. The discussions laid a strong foundation for continued improvements, ensuring that technological solutions remain central to advancing social protection for all.”

A Three-Pronged Approach to Informal Workers

The ILO-China Partnership project is pursuing a three-pronged strategy to extend coverage:

Strengthening compliance among formal enterprises with the Social Security Law. Piloting innovative delivery models in underserved rural areas. Launching the mobile app, with a particular focus on youth and informal sector workers.

Combined, these measures aim to expand the reach of social protection, ensuring that more Lao citizens—especially those outside the formal workforce—are included in the system.

Looking Ahead

The LSSO’s mobile application is not just a digital tool but a cornerstone of Laos’ social protection reform. By blending innovation, international cooperation, and targeted local action, it represents a major step toward building a universal, inclusive, and resilient social protection system that meets the needs of people in both urban and rural communities.