ILO Adopts Punta Cana Declaration to Advance Democracy, Decent Work in Americas

The 20th American Regional Meeting (AmRM) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) concluded on 3 October 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with the adoption of the Punta Cana Declaration — a landmark commitment by governments, employers, and workers to uphold democracy, peace, social justice, and decent work as the foundation for a fair and sustainable future of work in the Americas.

The Declaration, adopted after four days of deliberations, sets out the region’s strategic priorities to respond to the profound transformations reshaping the world of work — from climate change and digitalization to persistent informality, inequality, and democratic fragility. It reaffirms the region’s collective resolve to rebuild economies and labour systems rooted in inclusion, fairness, and shared prosperity.

A Renewed Commitment to Social Justice and Inclusion

“The Punta Cana Declaration is a call to action — to rebuild our societies around social justice, to make democracy and peace the engines of development,” said ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo in his closing remarks. “This meeting has shown that democracy, peace, social dialogue and decent work are not just ideals — they are the building blocks of sustainable development and lasting social justice.”

Over 300 delegates from across the Americas — including ministers of labour, trade union leaders, employer representatives, and senior ILO officials — participated in the meeting, which served as the premier regional forum for tripartite dialogue on labour and employment issues.

Speaking as President of the Regional Meeting, Eddy Olivares Ortega, Minister of Labour of the Dominican Republic, said the conference marked “a turning point” for the region.

“This meeting has consolidated a roadmap focused on people, inclusion, and sustainability — driving productive growth anchored in social justice,” Olivares said. “The Punta Cana Declaration ensures that economic growth translates into more and better jobs with full respect for labour rights across the region.”

Guiding Framework for the Future of Work in the Americas

Anchored in the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work (2019) and the Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (as amended in 2022), the Punta Cana Declaration provides a comprehensive framework for tripartite action over the coming years. It aligns closely with the ILO’s Strategic Plan for 2026–2029, focusing on several key priority areas:

Promoting job creation, social protection, and sustainable development through inclusive economic growth;

Strengthening democratic institutions and social dialogue as pillars of stability and resilience;

Advancing gender equality and eliminating violence, harassment, and discrimination in the workplace;

Encouraging just transition policies for climate resilience and green jobs;

Enhancing skills development, vocational training, and education for employability in the digital era; and

Fostering sustainable enterprises, particularly among micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Delegates emphasized that the Declaration is not merely aspirational but action-oriented, with a clear call for the ILO to develop a regional implementation plan, in close consultation with governments, employers, and workers. The plan, to be presented to the ILO Governing Body in 2026, will include measurable targets and timelines for achieving the Declaration’s goals.

A Vision for Inclusive and Sustainable Labour Markets

The Declaration also highlights the need to transition from informal to formal employment, a pressing issue in Latin America and the Caribbean, where over 50 percent of workers remain in the informal economy. It calls for fiscal and productivity policies that support the creation of decent jobs and investments in social protection systems to safeguard vulnerable workers.

Other key components include:

Establishing a region free of child labour and forced labour ;

Implementing national care policies to promote gender equity and decent work;

Strengthening living wage mechanisms and fair wage policies ;

Promoting safe, orderly, and regular labour migration frameworks ;

Supporting workers’ and employers’ organizations to enhance democratic participation and tripartite dialogue.

“The Punta Cana Declaration reinforces that social dialogue remains the most effective mechanism to build trust, resolve disputes, and promote inclusive policymaking,” said Patrick Daru, ILO Deputy Regional Director for the Arab States, who also attended as an observer. “It is a testament to the enduring value of tripartism — governments, employers, and workers working together to find common ground.”

Responding to Global Challenges

The Declaration recognizes that the Americas face unprecedented challenges — from the climate crisis and technological disruption to the erosion of labour rights and social inequality. It calls for a proactive approach to managing the green and digital transitions, ensuring that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand with social protection.

Through policies promoting “just transition” frameworks, countries are encouraged to align labour market reforms with climate action, renewable energy adoption, and new skills training for workers affected by the shift away from carbon-intensive industries.

The Declaration also underscores the importance of digital transformation — advocating for investments in digital literacy, fair access to technology, and protection of workers in the platform economy.

Gender Equality and Social Protection at the Core

Delegates reaffirmed that gender equality and care work are central to economic recovery and long-term resilience. The Declaration calls for the adoption of national care strategies, recognizing unpaid and undervalued care work as essential to productivity and social well-being.

“The future of work must be built on equality and dignity for all,” said one delegate from Argentina’s trade union federation. “That means eliminating gender-based violence and ensuring equal pay and representation at every level.”

Regional Solidarity and Tripartite Cooperation

The Punta Cana Declaration emphasizes solidarity across the Americas, urging countries to strengthen regional cooperation through joint research, capacity building, and South-South partnerships. It also calls on international financial institutions to support policies that advance decent work and inclusive growth, especially in post-pandemic recovery contexts.

ILO Director-General Houngbo praised the delegates for their commitment and collaboration. “The energy and consensus we’ve seen this week reflect the urgency — and the opportunity — of this moment,” he said. “With tripartism and solidarity, we can deliver results that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Host Nation Commended for Leadership

Participants expressed deep appreciation to the Government and people of the Dominican Republic for hosting the event and for their strong commitment to multilateralism and social dialogue.

In his closing remarks, Minister Eddy Olivares Ortega thanked delegates for “turning dialogue into determination” and reaffirmed the Dominican Republic’s pledge to continue working with the ILO to promote inclusive labour governance and equitable growth.

The ILO’s Role in the Americas

As the United Nations agency for the world of work, the ILO continues to play a central role in shaping labour and social policies across the Americas. The 20th AmRM — held under the theme “Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Future of Work in the Americas” — served as a platform for governments, employers, and workers to forge consensus on how to achieve decent work for all amid rapid global change.

The meeting built on the legacy of the ILO’s previous regional meetings, translating the Organization’s global mandates into actionable regional strategies. The Punta Cana Declaration now serves as the region’s blueprint for transforming its economies and societies in line with the principles of democracy, equality, and decent work.