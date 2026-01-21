ILO Supports Lao PDR as Govt Prepares New Social Protection Strategy for 2026–30

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is supporting the Government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic as it prepares a new National Social Protection Strategy (NSPS) for 2026–30, aimed at reducing poverty and inequality and strengthening inclusive social protection systems.

The support follows the completion of the final end-term review of the NSPS 2021–25, conducted under the joint ILO–UNDESA project “Accelerating universal social protection for achieving the SDGs and ending poverty through strengthened governance”.

Steady Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage

The review found that Lao PDR has made steady progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) over the past five years, with 94.5 per cent of the population now legally covered by health protection schemes.

It also noted a gradual increase in social security coverage among enterprises, as well as self-employed and agricultural workers, reflecting a growing focus on extending protection beyond the formal sector.

Expanded Coverage for Vulnerable Groups

Significant gains were recorded in coverage for vulnerable population groups during the NSPS 2021–25 period.

According to the review:

109,000 people benefitted from maternal and child welfare programmes

More than 200,000 children across 41 districts received support through the School Meals programme

“These initiatives were supported by robust legal and policy frameworks and the establishment of multi-stakeholder Social Protection Committees at the national level and in 17 provinces,” said Loveleen De, Social Protection Programme Manager at the ILO.

The committees have played a central role in coordinating actors across government and development partners.

Strengthened Coordination at National and Provincial Levels

Vilayphong Sisomvang, Director-General of Planning and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare and Head of the National Social Protection Committee Secretariat, said coordination mechanisms had improved significantly over time.

“The coordination mechanism for social protection has seen significant progress, particularly through the active roles of the National and Provincial Social Protection Committees,” he said.

“This collaborative approach has enabled stakeholders to enhance their capacity in key areas such as health insurance and social welfare, contributing to more effective and inclusive social protection systems.”

Persistent Challenges and Structural Constraints

Despite the progress made, the review identified a number of ongoing challenges, including:

Large coverage gaps and low or uneven levels of protection

Rising out-of-pocket health expenditures

Variations in healthcare service quality

Heavy reliance on donor funding, limiting long-term sustainability

Insufficient funding for Secretariat functions

A limited number of trained experts and staff supporting implementation

These constraints, the report noted, will need to be addressed to ensure the next phase of social protection reform is both scalable and resilient.

Review Process and Next Steps

The review process, initiated in September 2025, included:

Interviews with government stakeholders and international partners

Focus group discussions with beneficiaries in three field locations

Data analysis and two national validation workshops

The process also led to updates to the NSPS implementation roadmap and monitoring indicators. The final review report is expected to be published in mid-2026.

Ms De said that while progress over the past five years had been substantial, long-term success would depend on embedding reforms within national systems.

“While the past five years have seen many advancements – including progress towards UHC, a stronger focus on informal workers, and the expansion of social welfare programmes – sustained progress will depend on institutionalising funding and implementation within national structures,” she said.

Digital Transformation of Social Protection Services

As part of efforts to modernise service delivery, Lao PDR launched its first social security mobile application in December 2025.

The app was unveiled during the National Symposium on Social Protection, themed “Digitalise, Transform, and Deliver in a New Era”, a national policy forum aimed at strengthening dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders.

The symposium and digital initiative were also supported by the ILO–UNDESA Project, signalling a growing emphasis on digital tools to improve access, efficiency, and transparency in social protection services.