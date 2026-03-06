UN Agencies Push for Women Farmers’ Rights on International Women’s Day

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have called for stronger global action to expand women farmers’ rights, justice and economic opportunities, marking International Women’s Day with a high-level event at FAO headquarters in Rome.

The joint event highlighted the critical role women play in global agrifood systems, while stressing the urgent need to remove barriers that prevent them from accessing land, finance, legal protection and leadership positions.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” coincides with the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026 (IYWF2026), a global initiative aimed at strengthening policies and investments supporting women in agriculture.

Women farmers central to global food security

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said women remain essential to food production worldwide but often work under unequal conditions.

“Across the world, women are at the heart of our agrifood systems,” he said in a video address.

“They work harder, often under more difficult conditions, and their contributions are not always fully recognized.”

Global data shows women make up nearly 40% of the agricultural workforce, particularly in developing countries. However, they often face limited access to land ownership, agricultural credit, training, and technology, reducing their productivity and income potential.

Qu emphasized that empowering women farmers benefits entire communities.

“Investing in women farmers strengthens food security, drives rural development and builds resilience. It creates more inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems.”

Equal opportunities boost rural economies

IFAD Vice-President Gérardine Mukeshimana highlighted evidence showing that equal opportunities for women in agriculture lead to measurable economic gains.

“When rural women have equal access to opportunities in agrifood systems, their productivity increases, incomes rise and resilience strengthens,” she said.

“These improvements translate into more active rural economies and stronger communities.”

Studies from international agencies suggest that closing the gender gap in agriculture could increase farm productivity by up to 30% and significantly reduce global hunger.

Women leading the fight against hunger

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said women are often the primary providers of food security within households and communities, especially in fragile or conflict-affected regions.

“Even in the most challenging places imaginable, women make sure food is on the table for their families and communities,” McCain said.

Despite their contributions, women frequently lack access to land ownership, financing, and agricultural tools, limiting their ability to scale production and improve livelihoods.

“This is about equal opportunity and investing in women’s leadership,” she added. “When women lead, communities gain.”

Global leaders discuss policy reforms

The Rome event brought together government representatives, development experts, farmers’ organizations and women leaders from multiple regions.

A high-level panel featured:

Marija Milivojević , Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Sweden to FAO

Tarifa Ajeif Alzaabi, Director-General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA)

Speakers focused on policy reforms needed to strengthen women’s legal rights, access to services and participation in decision-making across agriculture and rural economies.

Farmers’ groups share grassroots solutions

The event also featured representatives from farmer organisations and community networks working to empower rural women.

Participating groups included:

Coldiretti Fondazione Campagna Amica (Italy) – promoting local food supply chains

Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA, India) – one of the world’s largest unions representing women in the informal economy

FADEMUR (Spain) – supporting rural women’s economic participation

LOFEPACO (Democratic Republic of Congo) – a network of women farmers’ organisations

Alexandria Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market initiative (Egypt)

Speakers described real-world barriers women farmers face in securing land rights, accessing government services, and navigating legal processes, while highlighting community-led programmes that help women expand their economic opportunities.

Celebrating women’s contributions to agriculture

As part of the International Women’s Day programme, participants visited exhibitions showcasing women’s contributions to agriculture, food culture and rural heritage.

The FAO Food and Agriculture Museum (MuNE) hosted displays of tools, photographs and traditional products illustrating the diversity of women’s roles in farming and food systems.

A live cooking demonstration led by women farmers and chefs highlighted traditional recipes and knowledge passed across generations, emphasizing women’s influence in nutrition, biodiversity conservation and local food value chains.

IFAD also presented a photo exhibition featuring women farmers and agripreneurs involved in development projects across multiple regions.

Commemorative coin launched for women farmers

The event also unveiled a special 5-euro silver commemorative coin created by Italy’s State Mint, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, marking the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026.

The coin features imagery representing women’s roles in agriculture, fisheries, livestock and forestry, alongside the official emblem of the global initiative.

Continued global action planned

FAO, IFAD and WFP concluded the event by reaffirming their commitment to advancing women’s rights, resources and leadership across agrifood systems.

Under a rotational arrangement between the Rome-based agencies, IFAD will host the 2027 edition of the International Women’s Day event.

Throughout the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026, the three agencies plan to work with governments, development partners and farmers’ organizations to implement practical solutions that expand women’s access to justice, resources and leadership opportunities worldwide.