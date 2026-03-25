UN Report Warns of Escalating Violence and Impunity as Gangs Tighten Grip Across Haiti

A new United Nations Human Rights Office report has sounded the alarm over rapidly expanding gang control and widespread human rights abuses in Haiti, revealing a deeply deteriorating security situation marked by extreme violence, systemic impunity, and growing civilian suffering.

The findings paint a stark picture of a country where armed groups are consolidating power, while state and non-state actors alike are implicated in serious violations.

Over 5,500 Killed as Violence Spirals

According to verified UN data, between 1 March 2025 and 15 January 2026:

5,519 people were killed

2,608 were injured

Breakdown of violence:

Gangs: 1,424 killed, 790 injured

Security forces (anti-gang operations): 3,497 killed, 1,742 injured

Self-defence groups: 598 killed, 76 injured

The figures underscore the multi-sided nature of the conflict, with violence involving gangs, state forces, private contractors, and vigilante groups.

Gangs Expand Beyond Capital, Control Key Routes

The report highlights a major territorial shift, with gangs extending their influence beyond Port-au-Prince into:

Artibonite

Centre departments

Gangs have established control over critical road and maritime corridors, enabling them to:

Sustain financing through extortion and trafficking

Strengthen operational resilience

Restrict movement of goods and people

Brutality and Terror Tactics Against Civilians

The report details widespread atrocities committed by gangs, including:

Killings and kidnappings

Child trafficking

Extortion at illegal checkpoints

Destruction of homes and infrastructure

Victims accused of opposing gangs or cooperating with authorities faced:

Executions , with bodies burned

Arbitrary detention and forced “trials”

Ransom demands for release

Sexual Violence Used as a Weapon

Sexual violence has reached alarming levels, used systematically to terrorize communities.

Between March and December 2025:

At least 1,571 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence, primarily gang rape

Children were also forced into exploitative “relationships” with gang members, enduring prolonged abuse.

Security Forces and Contractors Under Scrutiny

The report raises serious concerns about excessive and unlawful use of force by state actors:

247 cases of summary or attempted executions by police

196 people killed and 51 injured in such incidents

Additionally, a private military company, reportedly hired by the Haitian Government, has conducted operations involving:

Drone strikes

Helicopter gunfire

Some of these operations may constitute targeted killings, with no evidence of:

Judicial oversight

Independent investigations

Accountability mechanisms

Vigilante Violence and ‘Popular Justice’

The breakdown of law and order has led to the rise of self-defence groups, engaging in mob violence and lynchings.

Armed with machetes, stones, and increasingly firearms, these groups have:

Targeted suspected gang members

Killed individuals accused of crimes

The report notes that some acts were allegedly supported or facilitated by police elements, further blurring lines between law enforcement and extrajudicial violence.

Impunity Undermining Rule of Law

Despite some progress—such as the establishment of specialized judicial units to prosecute mass crimes—the report finds that:

Investigations into corruption and gang financing remain limited

Victims lack access to justice

Impunity remains widespread

“No accountability mechanism appears to be in place,” the report states.

UN Calls for Rights-Based Security Response

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk emphasized that restoring security must go hand-in-hand with protecting human rights.

“It is essential for authorities to provide security while fully upholding human rights,” he said.

New Gang Suppression Force Faces Test

The UN Security Council has established a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) to tackle the crisis, with a mandate that includes:

Human rights compliance mechanisms

Monitoring and reporting obligations

However, the UN warns that enforcement alone will not be sufficient.

Tackling Root Causes: Inequality and Governance

The report stresses that long-term stability will require:

Addressing socio-economic inequalities

Strengthening governance and institutions

Targeting financial networks supporting gangs

“The force will only succeed if those funding and organizing gang activities are identified, detained, and prosecuted,” Türk said.

A Country at a Critical Juncture

With gangs expanding, violence intensifying, and institutions under strain, Haiti faces a critical moment.

The UN warns that without urgent, coordinated, and rights-based action, the crisis risks deepening further—undermining not only security but also public trust and social cohesion.