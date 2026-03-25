In a move reflecting the Trump administration's strategy, U.S. suppliers have dispatched around 30,000 barrels of fuel this year to Cuba's burgeoning private sector, according to shipping data viewed by Reuters. The action supports private businesses amid a broader U.S. oil embargo designed to cripple Cuba's state-run enterprises.

While the Cuban government reports acute fuel shortages due to the blockade, private companies continue to receive essential fuel shipments. The U.S. exports align with policies established under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aiming to empower private entrepreneurs over state-controlled entities.

With container ships frequently discharging at Mariel port, these fuel supplies have helped sustain vital private operations. As U.S.-originated shipments increase, businesses cautiously manage the imports, ensuring they are used strictly within the private sector without breaching U.S. guidelines.