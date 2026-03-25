Durban Emerges as Blue Economy Hub as Ocean Innovation Africa Summit Drives Investment and Collaboration

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre has become a focal point for Africa’s emerging blue economy, as the Ocean Innovation Africa Summit enters its final phase, bringing together 500 global delegates to unlock sustainable ocean-based growth.

The three-day summit (March 23–25, 2026) has convened innovators, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders, with a strong focus on translating ideas into real investments and partnerships.

From Dialogue to Action: Focus on Regenerative Growth

This year’s summit has moved beyond discussions to actionable outcomes, with key themes including:

Scaling regenerative blue business models

Promoting nature-positive economic growth

Strengthening marine protection and sustainability

Expanding economic opportunities and job creation

Building Pan-African innovation ecosystems

The emphasis reflects a shift towards aligning economic development with environmental conservation.

Durban Positions Itself as a Maritime Innovation Hub

The second day marked a transition from high-level discussions to practical, solution-driven engagements, reinforcing Durban’s ambition to become a leading player in Africa’s maritime economy.

Immersive technology showcases demonstrated cutting-edge ocean solutions

Innovations focused on sustainable marine interaction and monitoring

The city showcased its potential as a hub for blue economy innovation and investment

Business Platform Unlocks Investment Opportunities

A major highlight was the business-to-business (B2B) engagement platform, facilitating direct interactions between:

Global investors

African entrepreneurs

Policymakers and development agencies

These engagements are expected to unlock funding, partnerships, and market access, accelerating growth in the sector.

Workshops Bridge Policy and Implementation

Targeted workshops played a key role in converting strategy into execution:

Blue Finance workshop led by the municipality

AI for Good initiatives focused on ocean sustainability

UNDP–African Union Accelerator Programme validation

These sessions aimed to connect global frameworks with local economic opportunities, ensuring tangible impact on the ground.

City Leadership Sees Local Growth Potential

Takalani Rathiyaya from Durban’s Economic Development Directorate described the summit as a catalyst for inclusive growth.

“Our biggest asset is our ocean, and our residents must benefit from this dialogue,” he said, noting alignment with the Blue Charter to drive local business empowerment.

From Platform to Partnership Ecosystem

The summit is increasingly evolving into a collaboration and investment platform, rather than just a discussion forum.

Linking international capital with local innovation

Strengthening capacity building and entrepreneurship

Supporting community resilience and sustainable livelihoods

Focus on Jobs, Sustainability and Marine Protection

As the summit concludes, stakeholders are prioritising outcomes that ensure:

Sustainable economic development

Creation of blue economy jobs

Protection of marine ecosystems

The event underscores Africa’s growing recognition of the ocean as a key driver of economic transformation, with Durban positioning itself at the forefront of this shift.