Jordan Launches New Phase of Labour Rights and Equality Project

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) have launched the second phase of a project aimed at improving labour rights, promoting gender equality and strengthening the role of trade unions in Jordan's labour market.

The agreement was signed under the patronage of Ministry of Labour Secretary-General Abdulhalim Dujan and marks the continuation of the "Union Power for a More Inclusive and Gender-Equal World of Work" initiative. The new phase will run for nine months and seeks to improve workers' access to labour rights while enhancing the Federation's ability to support inclusive social dialogue across different sectors of the economy.

The signing ceremony brought together trade union leaders, representatives from the ILO's Decent Work for Women Programme and members of the project team, reflecting the broad partnership behind the initiative.

Officials involved in the programme say strengthening worker representation and encouraging wider participation in labour discussions are essential steps toward creating a fairer and more inclusive labour market that responds to the needs of all workers.

Gender equality and inclusion remain key priorities

A major focus of the project is increasing the participation of women in trade union activities and leadership positions while promoting equal opportunities within the workplace.

GFJTU President Khaled Al-Fanatsah said the initiative forms part of a long-standing partnership between the Federation and the ILO that seeks to improve labour legislation, expand social protection and advance decent work standards throughout Jordan.

He explained that the project aligns closely with the Federation's strategic objectives, particularly efforts to strengthen women's representation within trade unions and ensure their voices play a greater role in shaping workplace policies and labour advocacy. The programme also aims to highlight the contribution trade unions can make in building a more inclusive labour market that benefits workers from diverse backgrounds.

ILO Jordan Country Coordinator Amal Mowafy said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing social justice, decent work and meaningful dialogue between workers, employers and policymakers. She noted that the second phase builds on achievements from the initial stage of the project and incorporates lessons learned through previous social dialogue sessions and discussions held during the National Labour Conference.

Mowafy added that the Federation's growing experience and network of partnerships place it in a strong position to continue supporting reforms that improve opportunities for women and young people while strengthening protections for workers across the country.

Training, outreach and policy review planned

The second phase of the project includes a broad range of practical activities designed to strengthen awareness of labour rights and improve the effectiveness of trade union engagement.

Planned initiatives include field visits to businesses and economic enterprises, where workers will receive information about labour rights and workplace protections. Training workshops will also be organised to build awareness of employment standards and help workers better understand available protections under labour laws.

Specialised capacity-building programmes will be delivered for the Federation's Women's and Youth Committees, helping develop leadership skills and strengthen participation in trade union activities. Organisers also plan to hold a national conference focused on international labour standards and their application within Jordan's labour market.

Another important component of the project involves reviewing five collective bargaining agreements to assess how effectively they address gender equality issues. Recommendations will be developed to help ensure future agreements better reflect the needs and interests of both women and men in the workforce.

Ministry of Labour Secretary-General Abdulhalim Dujan welcomed the initiative and highlighted the important role trade unions play in representing workers, protecting rights and contributing to positive social and economic change. He also praised the Federation's efforts to strengthen its institutional capacity and expand its public engagement.

The project is being implemented under the "Equality at Work" programme, which is funded by the Government of Norway and delivered through the ILO's Decent Work for Women Programme in Jordan. Organisers hope the initiative will contribute to a more inclusive labour market while supporting stronger worker protections and broader participation in social dialogue across the country.