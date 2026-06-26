ILO Adopts First Global Labour Standard for Platform Workers

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has adopted the Decent Work in the Platform Economy Convention, 2026 (No. 193), creating the world's first international labour standard dedicated to protecting workers in the rapidly growing platform economy. The Convention was adopted by ILO Member States during the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva in June 2026. It establishes a global framework designed to improve working conditions for millions of people earning their livelihoods through digital labour platforms while encouraging innovation, fair competition and sustainable economic growth.

The new standard applies to all digital labour platforms and platform workers, regardless of whether work is carried out online or at a physical location. It also covers workers irrespective of how they are classified under national labour laws, providing broad protection across different types of platform-based employment.

Convention strengthens worker rights and social protection

The Convention calls on governments to safeguard fundamental rights at work throughout the platform economy. These include freedom of association, collective bargaining, protection against discrimination, the elimination of forced labour and child labour, minimum wage protection and safe, healthy working conditions.

It also introduces guidance on a wide range of issues affecting platform workers, including transparent and timely payment, access to social security, protection from violence and harassment, proper classification of employment status, data privacy, fair dispute resolution mechanisms and safeguards against unlawful suspension, deactivation or termination from digital platforms.

The ILO said the Convention reflects the need to ensure that technological progress and new business models are matched by stronger labour protections so that workers are not left behind as digital economies continue to expand.

Nepal sees opportunity to build a fair digital economy

ILO Country Director for Nepal Numan Özcan said the Convention arrives at an important stage in Nepal's digital transformation, where platform-based services are growing rapidly across sectors including ride-hailing, food and parcel delivery, freelance digital work and other online services.

He said the new international standard provides valuable guidance for balancing technological innovation with workers' rights, enabling Nepal to support digital entrepreneurship while ensuring platform workers benefit from fair working conditions, social protection and opportunities for decent work.

Nepal's expanding platform economy is already contributing to tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises, digital payments and youth employment. As the sector continues to grow, the Convention offers a framework for building regulations that encourage innovation while improving job quality and worker protections.

The ILO believes an effective regulatory approach can help formalise the fast-growing platform economy without limiting its potential for business development and employment creation. By strengthening labour protections and supporting responsible digital innovation, the platform economy can provide more than flexible earning opportunities. It can contribute to safer transport services, stronger local businesses, better employment prospects and a more inclusive digital economy that delivers decent work for all platform workers.