ILO Workshop Promotes Safer and Women-Friendly Workplaces in India

Workers and trade union leaders from different sectors gathered in Siliguri, North Bengal, for a workshop organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) to strengthen awareness of labour rights, gender equality and safer workplaces for women.

Held on 22 June 2026, the Gender Equality Training and Consultation Workshop marked the anniversary of the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), which was adopted by the International Labour Conference in June 2019. The programme focused on creating workplaces that are free from discrimination, violence and harassment while encouraging greater inclusion for women across all forms of employment.

The workshop brought together workers and trade union representatives to improve their understanding of international labour standards, India's legal framework on workplace safety and the important role trade unions play in protecting workers' rights. Discussions also explored practical ways to strengthen awareness, improve representation and build safer working environments for everyone.

Informal Workers Face Greater Challenges

A major focus of the workshop was the situation of workers in India's informal economy, many of whom continue to face barriers when seeking justice or reporting workplace harassment. Baishali Lahiri, National Project Coordinator of the ILO's Promoting Rights and Social Inclusion through Organization and Formalization (PRS) – Phase 2 project, said workers in the informal economy often have limited access to effective grievance redress systems because of the nature of their employment. She stressed that these workers are entitled to the same fundamental rights at work as every other employee and highlighted the important role trade unions play in helping them exercise those rights.

Sudipta Bhadra, Senior Programme Officer at the ILO, explained the different forms of violence and harassment that can occur in workplaces and discussed the continuing shortage of effective complaint and redress mechanisms. She noted that many workers still lack safe channels to report incidents or receive support, making the role of trade unions even more important in raising awareness, representing workers and promoting safer, more inclusive workplaces. The workshop also examined how stronger worker representation can help prevent gender-based discrimination and encourage employers to adopt fair and transparent workplace practices that protect all employees.

Consultation Shapes INTUC's Gender Policy

The event also served as a consultation platform for developing INTUC's National Gender Policy and Action Plan, allowing participants to share their experiences and offer recommendations based on challenges they face in their workplaces.

Discussions covered workplace safety, gender equality, women's leadership and practical measures that trade unions can adopt to improve support for women workers. The ideas and recommendations collected during the consultation will contribute to shaping the organisation's future gender policy and strengthening gender-responsive practices across its activities.

Shahnaz Rafique, Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), highlighted the importance of promoting gender equality and preventing violence and harassment at work. She also discussed India's legal framework for addressing workplace sexual harassment, including the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as the POSH Act, which provides safeguards and complaint mechanisms for women in workplaces.

The workshop forms part of the ILO's PRS Phase 2 project, which receives financial support from the Government of Japan. The initiative seeks to reduce decent work deficits, address gender inequalities in the informal economy and support workers as they transition into formal employment, where stronger labour protections and social security benefits are available.

By strengthening the knowledge of workers and trade union leaders, the programme aims to encourage safer workplaces, improve gender equality and ensure that more workers, particularly women in the informal economy, can work with dignity, security and equal opportunities.