ILO Helps Ethiopian TVT Trainers Build Job-Ready Skills

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has trained technical and vocational education and training (TVT) instructors in Ethiopia to better prepare young people for the changing world of work by integrating core workplace skills into teaching, learning materials and assessment systems.

The four-day training, held in Hawassa from 23 to 26 June 2026, was organized under the ILO Global Skills Programme in Ethiopia. Around 35 TVT trainers from Hawassa and nearby training institutions participated in the programme, which focused on practical ways to embed essential workplace skills into everyday classroom teaching rather than treating them as separate subjects.

The initiative supports Ethiopia's efforts to close skills gaps, improve youth employability and ensure graduates are equipped with the abilities employers increasingly expect alongside technical qualifications.

According to Alemayehu Zewdie, National Programme Coordinator of the ILO Global Skills Programme, technical knowledge alone is no longer enough for success in today's labour market. Young people also need strong communication, teamwork, problem-solving and digital skills to make a smoother transition from education into employment.

Practical Learning Strengthens Employability

Throughout the training, participants took part in interactive exercises, group discussions, presentations and practical activities designed to help them connect classroom learning with real workplace situations. The sessions covered the ILO's global framework on core skills, including workplace communication, teamwork, conflict management, emotional intelligence, analytical and critical thinking, basic digital literacy, green jobs, self-leadership, problem solving and decision-making.

For Bamlak Alemu, a trainer at Agena Polytechnic College, problem-solving emerged as one of the most valuable skills for improving graduate employability. She said future workers should be able to identify workplace challenges, think critically, communicate effectively and develop practical solutions. She plans to incorporate these skills into her teaching through workplace-based projects and group discussions that encourage trainees to analyse real situations and find solutions together.

The programme was designed in response to gaps identified in the way core skills are currently taught across selected TVT institutions. Rather than limiting these skills to standalone lessons, the training encouraged instructors to integrate them throughout technical courses and institutional learning systems.

Getahun Bihon from Dilla Polytechnic College said the learner-centred approach made the training especially valuable because it reflected real workplace conditions. He explained that practical activities, scenarios and collaborative discussions help trainees build confidence, understand challenges more effectively and apply their knowledge in situations they are likely to encounter after graduation.

Action Plans to Support Long-Term Change

A major outcome of the workshop was the preparation of individual action plans by participating trainers. These plans will guide how instructors introduce core skills into their own institutions while supporting broader improvements in technical and vocational education across Ethiopia.

Eshetu Ayele, PhD, from Wolaita Sodo University, said integrating communication, teamwork, digital literacy, professionalism, adaptability and critical thinking into technical education can significantly improve graduates' readiness for employment. He noted that strengthening these skills can increase youth employability, reduce unemployment, improve workplace productivity and contribute to long-term economic growth.

The Hawassa training forms part of the ILO's wider efforts to strengthen inclusive and market-responsive skills systems across Ethiopia. The Global Skills Programme supports national social and economic development by aligning vocational training more closely with labour market demands and creating stronger pathways to decent employment for young people.

The programme also promotes collaboration among institutions such as Hawassa University, Bahir Dar Polytechnic College and Arba Minch University, encouraging them to exchange experiences and expand the adoption of core skills across the country's TVT system.

By embedding these essential workplace competencies into vocational education, the ILO and its partners are helping Ethiopia prepare graduates who are not only technically qualified but also adaptable, confident and ready to meet the demands of modern workplaces. The initiative is expected to strengthen TVT institutions, improve employment opportunities for young people and support sustainable economic development across the country.