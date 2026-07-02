Canada Steers New Global Defence Bank at NATO Summit

Canada plans to announce the launch of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank with around 10 founding nations at the NATO summit in Turkey. The bank aims to strengthen allied defense by raising up to $133 billion, though it faces hurdles in final negotiations and potential European competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Is Aiming To Announce Around Founding Nations For A Global Defence Bank At Next Weeks Nato Summit In Turkey | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:54 IST
Canada Steers New Global Defence Bank at NATO Summit
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Next week’s NATO summit in Turkey is expected to mark an important moment for Canada as it sets out to unveil approximately 10 founding nations for a new global Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB). This initiative, led by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, aims to unite 'middle power' nations to address the thawing traditional U.S.-dominated world order.

The bank, expected to amass £100 billion ($133 billion) to bolster allied defenses, will initially include Canada and likely European countries, according to Isabelle Hudon, Canada's chief negotiator and CEO of the Business Development Bank of Canada. Hudon noted, however, the success and composition of the bank depend on the final negotiations, especially regarding capital contributions from potential member states.

While the project's launch is not guaranteed, Canada has been joined by Luxembourg, marking its maiden European base. Yet, the bank faces tough competition in Europe, notably from the EU's SAFE program. Talks with other prospective countries, including South Korea, remain fluid as Canada navigates the complexities of forming a coalition during turbulent geopolitical times.

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