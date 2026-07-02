Diplomacy in Trust: Modi Calls Takaichi 'Choti Behen' at Summit

In a symbolic gesture of camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, as "Choti Behen" or 'younger sister' during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Toshihiro Kitamura, the Press Secretary to the Japanese Prime Minister, highlighted this as a testament to the personal bond of trust the two leaders have cultivated.

This visit, marking Takaichi's first trip to India since taking office in October, aimed to fortify her personal rapport with Modi. "Building a strong relationship has been a cornerstone of this visit," Kitamura conveyed, following PM Modi's warm address in the joint press statement.

During their discussions, both Prime Ministers explored a broad array of issues, including economic security, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. Their dialogues culminated in agreements to enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Takaichi's visit, spanning July 1-3, underscores the growing synergy between the two nations.