Pereira's Forest Departure: Managerial Shake-up at Nottingham

Nottingham Forest Have Parted Ways With Head Coach Vitor Pereira After A Shortterm Tenure At The City Ground

Nottingham Forest has announced the departure of head coach Vitor Pereira after a brief stint at the City Ground. Pereira, who took over in February, guided the team to Premier League safety and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

The club expressed gratitude for Pereira's dedication and hard work, highlighting his role in a tumultuous season that saw numerous managerial changes. Nottingham Forest described Pereira as an asset to the team during challenging times.

The managerial volatility continues at Forest, with Pereira being the fourth head coach departing in the past season. Reports suggest Oliver Glasner, former Crystal Palace manager, might be taking over the helm.