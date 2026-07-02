Hungary Revokes Asylum of Former Polish Ministers Amid Abuse Charges

Hungarys New Government Revoked The Refugee Status Of A Fugitive Former Polish Minister And His Deputy

In a significant political move, Hungary's new administration has rescinded the refugee status of Poland's former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski, according to an announcement on Thursday by the Polish government.

The pair, who fled to Hungary amid allegations of misuse of funds intended for crime victims, have denied the accusations, labeling them as a politically motivated campaign by the Polish government. Hungary's decision now renders their previous travel documents invalid.

While Polish authorities ramp up efforts for their extradition, the whereabouts of Romanowski remain unclear. Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek indicated plans to contact US institutions regarding Ziobro's possible continued stay in the United States.