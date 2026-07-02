Hungary Revokes Asylum of Former Polish Ministers Amid Abuse Charges
Hungary's new government has revoked the refugee status of former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski. The Polish government seeks to extradite them to face abuse-of-power charges. They claim the charges are politically motivated due to past investigations into allies of current Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
In a significant political move, Hungary's new administration has rescinded the refugee status of Poland's former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski, according to an announcement on Thursday by the Polish government.
The pair, who fled to Hungary amid allegations of misuse of funds intended for crime victims, have denied the accusations, labeling them as a politically motivated campaign by the Polish government. Hungary's decision now renders their previous travel documents invalid.
While Polish authorities ramp up efforts for their extradition, the whereabouts of Romanowski remain unclear. Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek indicated plans to contact US institutions regarding Ziobro's possible continued stay in the United States.
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