Burundi Opens Mulembwe Hydropower Plant to Boost Clean Energy

Burundi has officially inaugurated the 17-megawatt Mulembwe hydroelectric power plant, marking the completion of a major renewable energy programme designed to strengthen the country's electricity supply and support long-term economic growth. Prime Minister Nestor Ntahontuye inaugurated the facility on 16 June, following the commissioning of the 32.5-megawatt Jiji hydropower plant in June 2025. Together, the two plants add 49.5 megawatts of generation capacity, representing one of the most significant investments in Burundi's energy sector.

Located in Burunga Province in southwestern Burundi, the Jiji and Mulembwe plants are expected to produce around 239 gigawatt-hours of electricity each year. The additional power will supply about 7,000 businesses, 1,700 industrial facilities, and 15,000 households in the project area, helping meet the country's rising demand for reliable electricity.

Reliable power expected to support jobs and investment

The increased electricity supply is expected to encourage the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, attract private investment, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Burundi's industrial development. Prime Minister Ntahontuye described the two hydropower projects as an important milestone for the country, saying reliable electricity will support the expansion of industry, mining, and future railway infrastructure while helping Burundi move towards greater energy self-sufficiency.

Construction of the plants has already created hundreds of local jobs, with further employment expected as the country's energy sector continues to expand. Access to affordable renewable electricity is also expected to improve the operating environment for businesses and support wider economic diversification.

International partnership delivers major infrastructure

The Jiji and Mulembwe programme was delivered through cooperation between the Government of Burundi, the African Development Bank Group, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union, and the World Bank Group. African Development Bank Country Manager Mouna Diawara said the project will nearly double Burundi's national electricity generation capacity while laying the foundation for private sector growth and job creation.

EIB Vice President Marko Primorac highlighted the importance of clean energy investments in expanding access to affordable and reliable electricity across Africa. European Union Ambassador Elisabetta Pietrobon said the project closely reflects the goals of the EU's Global Gateway strategy by improving access to renewable energy with strong participation from European companies. World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Ndiamé Diop said the project also supports Mission 300, a regional initiative that seeks to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030, while advancing Burundi's National Energy Compact.