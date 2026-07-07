UN Fund Unlocks Billions to Tackle Internal Displacement

A new report from the Internal Displacement Solutions Fund (IDSF) highlights growing progress in helping millions of internally displaced people rebuild their lives, with government-led programmes attracting billions of dollars in national and international funding. The findings suggest that targeted investments are strengthening public services, expanding access to housing and livelihoods, and creating more sustainable solutions for communities affected by displacement.

Targeted funding drives large-scale investment

The Internal Displacement Solutions Fund, established by the United Nations Global Solutions Hub, supported 10 joint programmes in 2025 with catalytic investments of up to USD 3 million each. According to the report, those relatively small investments helped unlock approximately USD 2.5 billion in national government budget allocations for protecting internally displaced people and supporting long-term solutions. The programmes also attracted more than USD 850 million in development finance, demonstrating how strategic funding can encourage much larger investments from governments and development partners.

The Fund is championed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Together, the organisations say the approach is helping governments strengthen national systems that support displaced people while also improving services for host communities.

Programmes expand access to land, housing and essential services

The report highlights several measurable outcomes from the programmes supported through the Fund. Nearly 98,000 hectares of land have been allocated for housing, livelihood opportunities, and local integration initiatives, creating space for displaced families to rebuild their lives.

More than 200,000 internally displaced people have also received legal documentation, giving them improved access to healthcare, education, employment, financial services, and government assistance. The Fund estimates that every USD 1 invested has helped mobilise around USD 168 in funding from development partners, illustrating the strong financial leverage achieved through coordinated planning.

IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels said the results show that investing in systems that help people recover makes displacement more manageable while strengthening communities. UNDP Crisis Bureau Director Shoko Noda added that internal displacement should be treated not only as a humanitarian issue but also as a development and governance priority that requires stronger national planning and financing.

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou noted that more than 10 million internally displaced people returned home during 2025, the highest number recorded in several years. He said the progress demonstrates that durable solutions are achievable when governments, communities, and international partners work together, although many returns remain fragile without sustained support.

More investment needed to sustain progress

Despite the encouraging results, the report warns that many countries continue to face fresh displacement caused by conflict, insecurity, disasters, and limited public resources. Although governments are improving policy frameworks and coordination mechanisms, predictable long-term financing remains a major challenge.

The report calls for closer alignment between national displacement strategies and development financing, stronger partnerships with international financial institutions and the private sector, and greater involvement of displaced people in decisions that affect their futures. The UN agencies say expanding these collaborative efforts will be essential to creating lasting stability, improving self-reliance, and helping internally displaced people rebuild their lives with dignity while strengthening the resilience of the communities that welcome them.