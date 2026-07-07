NATO Allies Forge New Defence Partnerships at Industry Forum in Ankara

Defence Companies From Nato Member States Gathered In Ankara On Tuesday For An Industry Forum Held Alongside The Alliances Annual Summit

In Ankara, NATO member states' defence companies convened for a significant industry forum, coinciding with the alliance's annual summit.

Major deals surfaced during the gathering. Saab, a Swedish defence manufacturer, revealed plans for NATO’s potential acquisition of up to 10 GlobalEye airborne surveillance aircraft.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall agreed to collaborate on producing ATACMS missiles in Germany, marking the first time this manufacturing occurs outside the United States. Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman secured NATO's intention to purchase up to five Triton surveillance drones from member nations.