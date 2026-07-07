Atlantis Intelligence Eyes West Bengal for Data Expansion

Atlantis Intelligence has established a formidable operational base in Noida, with plans to extend its success to West Bengal. The decision, however, depends on policy implementation, according to the Director and Head of Operations, Saurya Vikram Roy Chowdhury. He revealed that the company is considering a new data center in Bengal.

"We've carved out a niche for ourselves in Noida and are keen to replicate this success. However, policy and real-world implementation remain crucial factors," said Roy Chowdhury. The company is exploring possibilities for an AI-oriented data center as part of its long-term goals, though initial projects will focus on supporting existing clients' data needs.

While there may be an opportunity to transition into a broader commercial data center market, Roy Chowdhury emphasized a current focus on building infrastructure for existing clients globally. "In the future, we might consider a conventional data center model, but for now, we are prioritizing our current commitments," he added.

The clientele of Atlantis Intelligence spans 22 countries, with physical offices, including in the US, relying on the Noida office for backend services and quality assurance. "Our team of over 130 in Noida is poised to expand to about 200 in the coming months," he indicated.

The company generates significant foreign revenue through its Noida-based products and services, anticipated to increase with new clients. "Our growth in customer base directly translates to increased foreign revenue for the company and the nation," noted Roy Chowdhury.

Noida remains the focal point for business operations, with expansion intrinsically linked to job creation. "Expansion in India and globally means scaling up our backend team, particularly in Noida," he highlighted.

Concerning West Bengal, Roy Chowdhury stressed awaiting further government clarity before making investment decisions. "Recent news from the Budget hinted at potential grants for new data centers in Bengal. We'll need more specifics before deciding on expansion plans," he concluded.