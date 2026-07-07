Tensions Rise as Tankers Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz

A Qatari Lng Tanker Was At Risk Of Exploding And A Saudiflagged Crude Oil Tanker Was Damaged Near The Strait Of Hormuz

In a dramatic escalation of tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, a Qatari LNG tanker, the Al Rekayyat, faced potential disaster while a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker sustained damage from alleged Iranian missile strikes.

The Al Rekayyat, operated by Nakilat, sent emergency signals after being struck on its port side, leading to a severe fire in the engine room. Fortunately, the crew remained safe and were evacuated.

The incidents underscore ongoing risks in the strategic waterway, crucial for global oil and gas shipments, amid heightened volatility and rising tanker rates.