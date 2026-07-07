Tensions Rise as Tankers Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz

A Qatari LNG tanker risked explosion and a Saudi-flagged oil tanker was damaged near the Strait of Hormuz following reported Iranian missile attacks. The Al Rekayyat sent distress signals after being hit, causing engine room fires. No responsibility claim was made, with tensions escalating in the maritime region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Qatari Lng Tanker Was At Risk Of Exploding And A Saudiflagged Crude Oil Tanker Was Damaged Near The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:25 IST
Tensions Rise as Tankers Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz
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In a dramatic escalation of tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, a Qatari LNG tanker, the Al Rekayyat, faced potential disaster while a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker sustained damage from alleged Iranian missile strikes.

The Al Rekayyat, operated by Nakilat, sent emergency signals after being struck on its port side, leading to a severe fire in the engine room. Fortunately, the crew remained safe and were evacuated.

The incidents underscore ongoing risks in the strategic waterway, crucial for global oil and gas shipments, amid heightened volatility and rising tanker rates.

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