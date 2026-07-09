Vice-President Urges Young Scientists to Lead India's Future

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan has called on young scientists to use their knowledge and innovation to contribute to nation-building while maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics and social responsibility.

Addressing the 15th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar, the Vice-President described the institute as a symbol of India's growing ambitions in science, research and innovation. He said institutions dedicated to fundamental sciences play an essential role in strengthening the country's knowledge economy, advancing technology, enhancing national security and supporting sustainable development.

Radhakrishnan praised NISER for emerging as a leading centre for scientific education and research, noting that it has produced a highly skilled scientific workforce that continues to contribute to India's development.

Science seen as key to solving global challenges

The Vice-President said the world is facing increasingly complex challenges, including climate change, emerging diseases and rapid advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced materials. He stressed that science should not only expand knowledge but also guide public policy and help create sustainable solutions for society.

He said India's demographic strength and development goals make scientific capability essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Encouraging students to adopt interdisciplinary approaches, he noted that many modern challenges cannot be solved within the limits of a single field of study.

Radhakrishnan urged graduates to remain curious, embrace difficult challenges and use their education to benefit society. He reminded them that scientific progress depends not only on finding answers but also on asking meaningful questions that can lead to discoveries.

Tribute paid to Homi Bhabha's scientific legacy

Highlighting India's growing international reputation in science and technology, the Vice-President pointed to achievements in space exploration, vaccine development, digital public infrastructure and renewable energy as examples of the country's expanding global influence. He encouraged graduates to balance ambition with compassion, saying their research, ideas and personal integrity would help shape India's future.

Paying tribute to the legacy of Dr. Homi Bhabha, Radhakrishnan said institutions such as NISER are carrying forward India's scientific tradition by preparing researchers who contribute to fundamental sciences, atomic energy, healthcare physics and other emerging disciplines. Recalling the impact of Dr. Bhabha's passing on India's atomic programme, he said the country overcame that setback and has since emerged as a global leader in atomic research.

Expressing confidence in the graduating students, the Vice-President said he hopes many of them will follow in the footsteps of Dr. Homi Bhabha by making lasting contributions to India's scientific and technological advancement in the years ahead.