France and Morocco have taken significant steps toward enhancing energy cooperation by initiating an electricity interconnection project, aimed at harnessing Morocco's renewable resources to supply power to France. This partnership forms part of a broader strategy to integrate the two nations' economies and strengthen ties between Europe and North Africa.

The collaborative venture was announced during a high-level Franco-Moroccan meeting in Rabat, where leaders confirmed additional cooperation in other sectors such as finance, civil aviation, education, cultural exchange, and diplomacy. This project represents a move to establish more profound synergies between Moroccan and French companies.

Part of a larger initiative, the project anticipates a bilateral treaty—set to be the first of its kind between France and a non-EU nation. Relations have warmed as Paris acknowledged Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara. A comprehensive security agreement is also underway, capitalizing on recent joint successes in combating organized crime.