IATA data shows premium travel and Asia routes lead aviation growth

Global air travel continued to expand in 2025, with premium-class demand rising, Asia Pacific retaining its dominance in the world's busiest flight routes and airlines increasingly relying on newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft, according to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) latest World Air Transport Statistics (WATS). The annual report compiles operational and market data from 1,315 airlines, including contributions from more than 250 international carriers, offering a detailed picture of passenger demand, fleet trends and airline performance across the aviation industry.

Premium travel continues to gain momentum

International business and first-class travel remained on an upward path in 2025, with 109.7 million premium-class passengers flying worldwide, marking a 4.5 percent increase from the previous year. Premium travellers represented 5.5 percent of all international passengers.

Latin America recorded the strongest growth in premium travel, where passenger numbers jumped 22.1 percent to 4 million. Europe remained the world's largest premium travel market with 39.7 million passengers, while North America and the Middle East recorded the highest share of premium travellers relative to their total passenger traffic at 10.4 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.

Asia Pacific dominates the world's busiest routes

Domestic routes across Asia Pacific continued to attract the largest passenger volumes, with the Jeju–Gimpo (CJU–GMP) route in South Korea remaining the world's busiest airport pair after carrying 13.3 million passengers in 2025. Nine of the world's ten busiest airport pairs were located in Asia Pacific, with Saudi Arabia's Jeddah–Riyadh route standing as the only exception.

Regional leaders also emerged across other continents. Cape Town–Johannesburg became Africa's busiest airport pair with 3.4 million passengers, while Bogotá–Medellín led Latin America with 3.5 million travellers. In Europe, Barcelona–Palma de Mallorca remained the busiest connection, and Stockholm–Malmö recorded the region's fastest growth with passenger numbers rising 85 percent. In North America, New York JFK–Los Angeles topped domestic routes, while JFK–London Heathrow remained the busiest international connection.

United States stays largest aviation market

The United States retained its position as the world's largest passenger market with 890.1 million passengers travelling to or from the country during 2025, though annual growth slowed to 1.6 percent. China ranked second with 776.1 million passengers, recording 4.8 percent growth. Several emerging markets experienced much faster expansion. Kazakhstan posted a 40 percent increase to 18.1 million passengers, Uzbekistan grew 16.9 percent to 12.5 million, and Vietnam welcomed 80.9 million passengers, up 14.8 percent from 2024.

Airlines shift towards newer aircraft

Airlines continued modernising their fleets, increasing the use of more fuel-efficient aircraft. The Boeing 787 operated 40.8 percent more flights than in 2019, while Airbus A350 flights rose 117.4 percent over the same period. The Airbus A220 also recorded rapid expansion, with flight numbers increasing more than sevenfold.

The Boeing 737 remained the world's most frequently flown aircraft family with 10.8 million flights during 2025, followed by the Airbus A320 with 8.7 million flights and the Airbus A321 with 4.2 million. In contrast, Airbus A380 operations remained below pre-pandemic levels, with flights down 24.4 percent compared with 2019.