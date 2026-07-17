Zambia launches Japan-funded e-waste project to create green jobs for youth

Zambia has launched a new Japan-funded Sustainable E-Waste Management for Youth Employment Project, bringing together the Government of Zambia, the Government of Japan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to tackle electronic waste while creating decent jobs and expanding opportunities for young people. The initiative, launched in Central Province, focuses on sustainable e-waste management, green enterprise development and skills training for youth, women and persons with disabilities. Organisers say the project supports Zambia's environmental protection goals while contributing to broader economic transformation through the growth of the green economy.

Green economy to create new opportunities

Speaking at the launch in Lusaka, Japan's Deputy Chief of Mission to Zambia, Horii Mizumoto, said the project addresses two major national challenges at the same time by reducing environmental risks linked to electronic waste while helping young people find meaningful employment.

He said the initiative reflects Japan's commitment to promoting green growth through circular economy solutions, technical skills development and inclusive job creation. The project also brings Japanese expertise in sustainable e-waste management to Southern Africa while supporting the objectives of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe said the partnership between Zambia and Japan demonstrates a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and youth employment. He noted that the programme will equip participants with practical skills while creating economic opportunities that contribute to inclusive growth.

Workers and employers back the initiative

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) welcomed the project as an example of how environmental protection and employment can move forward together. ZCTU President Blake Mulala said the transition to a greener economy should deliver productive, secure and decent jobs while protecting workers' rights and maintaining high occupational safety standards. He added that the project provides young people, women and persons with disabilities with valuable opportunities to enter emerging green industries through skills development and social dialogue.

The Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) also highlighted the important role of businesses in driving sustainable development. Executive Director Harrington Chibanda said investment in innovative e-waste solutions can create new enterprises, generate employment and strengthen environmental protection at the same time.

Partnership supports Zambia's green transition

ILO Country Office Director for Zambia and Malawi Wellington Chibebe said environmental sustainability must go hand in hand with decent work. He explained that the project will help young people gain relevant skills for the green economy while responding to the growing challenge of electronic waste.

He added that the initiative demonstrates how governments, employers, workers and development partners can work together to deliver lasting economic, social and environmental benefits. The Sustainable E-Waste Management for Youth Employment Project reflects a shared commitment to building a greener and more resilient economy while ensuring that more Zambians can access inclusive and sustainable employment opportunities.