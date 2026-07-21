ILO Training Builds Safer and More Inclusive Workplaces in Laos

Government officials, employers and workers' representatives in Laos have completed a specialised training programme designed to strengthen workplace equality and prevent discrimination, violence and harassment in the country's garment and manufacturing industries. Supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the initiative is expected to create a network of national trainers who will share their knowledge across workplaces and institutions.

Held in Vientiane from 14 to 16 July 2026, the three-day Training of Trainers programme brought together representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW), the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) and other industry stakeholders.

Building National Expertise to Improve Workplace Standards

The programme focused on preparing participants to become trainers within their own organisations, allowing them to pass on practical knowledge about international labour standards and Lao legal frameworks covering equality, non-discrimination, workplace safety, violence and harassment.

Organised under the ILO project Eliminating Workplace Discrimination, Harassment and Child Labour in the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Support Trade and Compliance, the initiative is funded by the Government of Canada through Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

Deputy Director General of the Labour Management Department at the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Oudone Maniboun, said strengthening national expertise is essential for creating fair and inclusive workplaces. He noted that participants would be able to deliver future training, promote good workplace practices and help drive positive change across industries.

Employers and Workers Unite Behind Shared Goals

Khamchanh Sivanhthong, Deputy Director General of the Labour Protection Department at the Lao Federation of Trade Unions, said the programme allows union members to strengthen their understanding of workplace discrimination and harassment before sharing that knowledge with provincial and district organisations across the country.

From the employers' perspective, Daovading Phirasayphithak, Secretary-General of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said fair recruitment practices and inclusive workplace policies are essential for attracting and retaining skilled employees. He encouraged businesses to strengthen internal policies that protect workers while improving enterprise competitiveness.

Practical Training Focuses on Prevention and Workplace Safety

Participants explored the principles of equality and non-discrimination in employment, discussing ways to ensure equal opportunities in recruitment, training, promotion and working conditions.

The programme also examined different forms of workplace violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and sexual harassment. Through case studies, group discussions and practical exercises, participants learned how to identify workplace risks, develop prevention measures and strengthen systems for reporting and responding to incidents.

Alongside technical knowledge, the course improved participants' facilitation and communication skills, preparing them to deliver similar training programmes within government agencies, businesses and workers' organisations.

Creating Long-Term Change Across Industries

The ILO expects the programme to create a multiplier effect by establishing a group of qualified national trainers who can extend the reach of the initiative throughout Laos' garment and manufacturing sectors.

Participants also exchanged experiences and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between government agencies, employers and workers' organisations, with the shared goal of promoting equality, preventing discrimination and creating workplaces where employees feel safe, respected and included.