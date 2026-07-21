Congress Leaders Detained Amidst Protests Over NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested while leading a protest demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The demonstration escalated into a larger movement advocating for students' rights, amidst claims of police brutality and demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday. The leaders were leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
As the protest heightened, police attempted to forcibly remove Rahul Gandhi, carrying him to a waiting bus. Other Congress leaders and workers faced detention as well, as authorities dispersed the demonstrators who had marched from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg, alleging police brutality against students.
Speaking from a police van, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala described the protest as the start of a larger movement. He asserted this would spark a revolution led by Rahul Gandhi, demanding the government address the grievances of students affected by the paper leak crisis. Meanwhile, the government refuted allegations and accused Congress of deviating from democratic norms in their protest.
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