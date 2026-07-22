UNDP calls for renewed global action ahead of AIDS 2026 conference

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has urged governments, donors and global health partners to strengthen their commitment to the fight against HIV as delegates prepare to gather for the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event, taking place from 26 to 31 July under the theme "Rethink. Rebuild. Rise.", comes at a time when funding cuts are threatening progress made over recent decades.

UNDP says scientific advances have created new opportunities to prevent HIV, though those benefits will only reach communities if countries invest in making new prevention and treatment options widely available while removing barriers that keep vulnerable people from accessing care.

Funding cuts threaten HIV prevention efforts

The agency warned that the global HIV response is facing one of its most difficult periods after major reductions in international health funding over the past two years. Many prevention programmes have been scaled back, affecting access to services in countries with high HIV burdens.

According to UNAIDS data from 62 countries, the number of people who received pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at least once fell by 38 per cent between 2024 and 2025. The setback comes despite the availability of new long-acting HIV prevention medicines that have shown almost complete effectiveness in preventing HIV transmission. Last year alone, 570,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses, highlighting the need for renewed global action.

Communities remain central to the HIV response

UNDP is supporting several organisations from its Power of Prevention programme in Southern Africa, along with a fellow from the African Young Women Leaders Fellowship, to participate in the conference. Representatives from community-led organisations in Malawi, South Africa and Zimbabwe will share their experiences in expanding access to long-acting HIV prevention and advocating for supportive policies and sustainable funding.

The wider network of 22 Power of Prevention grantees has also launched a Prevention Manifesto, a document that outlines priorities for ensuring fair access to HIV prevention. The manifesto stresses that communities most affected by HIV should play a leading role in designing services, identifying gaps in healthcare delivery and ensuring new technologies reach those who need them most.

Focus on equality, rights and sustainable investment

UNDP said ending AIDS requires more than scientific innovation. The organisation is calling for stronger national financing, continued investment in civil society and the removal of laws, stigma and discrimination that discourage people from seeking testing, prevention and treatment services.

UNDP Prosperity and Wellbeing Hub Director Mandeep Dhaliwal said community-led organisations have remained at the heart of the HIV response for decades by connecting underserved populations with health services and helping people stay on treatment.

Knowledge Mupembe of the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network said equitable HIV prevention means ensuring that key and vulnerable populations have equal access to long-acting PrEP, treatment and healthcare services without facing stigma, discrimination or criminalisation.