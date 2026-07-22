Drone Attacks on Russia's Leading Retailer Escalate Tensions

Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, suffered drone attacks on its warehouses, injuring several people. The incident is part of Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russian operations amid ongoing tensions. The attacks underline the increased use of drones and their implications for both the consumer economy and industrial safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:22 IST
Drone Attacks on Russia's Leading Retailer Escalate Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

Wildberries, the largest online retailer in Russia, faced another drone attack on its warehouses that left several people injured, as reported by the company's co-founder. This incident marks a tactical expansion by Kyiv, employing drones to disrupt Russian operations and exert pressure on the Kremlin for peace.

Footage from social media, confirmed by Reuters, captured a thick column of smoke rising over Krasnodar following the attack. The regional governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, reported that 10 others were injured and drone debris damaged two apartment buildings in the area. Efforts to control the fire involved deploying a helicopter and engaging 105 personnel.

The attacks are part of a broader trend that escalated last Saturday when Ukrainian drones caused eight casualties at Wildberries, damaging its facilities. Despite the ongoing violence, Ukraine has not officially commented, while Wildberries remains silent on the total damage incurred.

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