Gaza Food Security Improves but Aid Access Remains Fragile

Food security and child nutrition have improved across Gaza after a major expansion in humanitarian assistance, yet two-thirds of the population still faces crisis-level hunger or worse, according to new United Nations analysis.

FAO, UNICEF and the World Food Programme said the gains show how quickly conditions can improve when food, nutrition, health and agricultural support reaches people. The agencies warned that recovery remains highly fragile because only the Kerem Shalom/Abu Salem crossing in southern Gaza is open, limiting the flow of essential supplies.

Hunger Levels Fall but Needs Remain Severe

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis estimates that 1.4 million people, or 67% of Gaza's population, are experiencing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. The figure has fallen from 1.6 million people, or 77% of the population, at the end of 2025.

Around 212,000 people remain in emergency conditions, particularly in areas near the Israeli military-controlled line where access to aid and services is difficult. North Gaza, Gaza, Deir Al-Balah and Khan Younis are expected to face alert levels of malnutrition.

Food parcels reached about 1.5 million people in May 2026, while cash assistance reached around 700,000 people. Nutrition programmes reached 60% of children under five, a sharp rise from coverage of less than 1% in September 2025.

Nutrition Support Helps Children

The expansion of nutrition prevention and treatment programmes has contributed to lower malnutrition rates. Food rations are still inadequate in quantity, quality and dietary variety, while fresh produce and protein imports remain inconsistent.

An estimated 74,000 children are expected to need treatment for acute malnutrition over the next year. Around 25,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women will also require nutrition support.

UNICEF said many children continue to face hunger and prolonged poor nutrition can cause lasting harm. Safe water, sanitation and health services remain essential, since disease outbreaks could quickly weaken recent progress.

Local Food Production Needs Space to Recover

There are early signs that local food production can restart where farmers and herders have access to land, inputs, veterinary support and irrigation energy. Sheep inventories have risen by 33% in areas that received sustained assistance.

The wider outlook remains constrained. More than 70% of Gaza's cropland is inaccessible and only 3% is currently usable. Restrictions on agricultural imports, including seeds, fertilisers and livestock supplies, limit the ability of producers to restore livelihoods. Continued restrictions on sea access also prevent fishers from producing food and earning an income.

The UN agencies called for sustained peace, predictable funding and access through all routes from Jordan, Israel and Egypt. They said humanitarian support, commercial imports, shelter materials, fuel, cooking gas and agricultural inputs are all needed to help Gaza's 2.1 million people move from survival towards recovery.