Einer Rubio Bows Out of Tour de France After Crash
Einer Rubio, a Colombian cyclist, has withdrawn from the Tour de France due to facial injuries sustained during a crash on Stage 19. The Movistar rider collided with a stationary vehicle on the climb to Alpe d'Huez. The crash occurred as Tadej Pogacar took the stage victory.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio has been forced to exit the Tour de France following a crash during Stage 19 of the race. The incident occurred on the ascent to Alpe d'Huez.
Rubio, who was 27th in the overall standings, suffered facial injuries after colliding with a UAE Team Emirates-XRG vehicle that had come to an abrupt stop.
The accident happened a few kilometers from the summit finish, marking a significant setback for Rubio as Tadej Pogacar emerged as the stage winner.