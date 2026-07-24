Einer Rubio Bows Out of Tour de France After Crash

Einer Rubio, a Colombian cyclist, has withdrawn from the Tour de France due to facial injuries sustained during a crash on Stage 19. The Movistar rider collided with a stationary vehicle on the climb to Alpe d'Huez. The crash occurred as Tadej Pogacar took the stage victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:42 IST
Einer Rubio Bows Out of Tour de France After Crash
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio has been forced to exit the Tour de France following a crash during Stage 19 of the race. The incident occurred on the ascent to Alpe d'Huez.

Rubio, who was 27th in the overall standings, suffered facial injuries after colliding with a UAE Team Emirates-XRG vehicle that had come to an abrupt stop.

The accident happened a few kilometers from the summit finish, marking a significant setback for Rubio as Tadej Pogacar emerged as the stage winner.

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