Einer Rubio Bows Out of Tour de France After Crash

Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio has been forced to exit the Tour de France following a crash during Stage 19 of the race. The incident occurred on the ascent to Alpe d'Huez.

Rubio, who was 27th in the overall standings, suffered facial injuries after colliding with a UAE Team Emirates-XRG vehicle that had come to an abrupt stop.

The accident happened a few kilometers from the summit finish, marking a significant setback for Rubio as Tadej Pogacar emerged as the stage winner.