Syria’s Recovery Hinges on Rights and Safe Returns

Syria has a rare chance to turn years of mass displacement into a recovery that gives people a real path back to stable homes, work and community life, according to a United Nations human rights expert following an official visit to the country.

Paula Gaviria Betancur, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said progress should be judged by whether displaced Syrians can rebuild their lives safely, voluntarily and with dignity. Her message comes as millions of people continue to live with the consequences of a conflict that uprooted families, damaged cities and weakened essential services across the country.

Millions Return as the Crisis Remains Vast

Since 2011, an estimated 14 million Syrians have been displaced inside and outside the country. Nearly two million internally displaced people and 1.7 million refugees have returned since December 2024, showing the strong desire among many families to reconnect with their communities and restart their lives.

The scale of need remains enormous. Around 5.5 million people are still internally displaced, while 15.6 million need humanitarian support. Syria also faces reconstruction costs estimated at USD 216 billion, alongside the difficult work of rebuilding institutions, public services, livelihoods and trust between communities.

Gaviria Betancur said displaced people she met across several governorates shared a clear wish to move beyond a life shaped by temporary shelter and uncertainty. Many have endured repeated displacement, lost relatives, destroyed homes and the disappearance of income sources, yet continue to look for ways to provide for their families and take part in rebuilding the country.

Camp Closures Need Lasting Solutions

The UN expert welcomed the Government's "Syria Without Camps" initiative as a meaningful commitment to ending prolonged camp displacement. She said closing camps cannot stand alone, because families need viable places to live, access to services and ways to earn a living before a closure can truly be considered successful.

Returnees in many areas are facing damaged or destroyed homes, weak public services, scarce job opportunities and risks from mines or explosive remnants of war. Housing, land and property disputes can also leave families unable to return to their original homes or prove their rights to them.

Investment in reintegration, local recovery and mine clearance will be essential if returns are to remain stable and do not lead to further displacement. Support must also reach host communities, which often carry added pressure on housing, schools, healthcare and local jobs.

Recovery Must Include Every Community

Gaviria Betancur called for recovery plans that include displaced people, returnees, minorities and host communities in decisions that affect their future. She said physical rebuilding alone will not repair the deeper harm caused by displacement, loss and years of division.

She highlighted livelihood support, community-led recovery, housing rights and meaningful participation by displaced people as central parts of a durable response. Transitional justice processes, including truth-seeking, accountability and protections against future abuses, can also help restore confidence and social cohesion.

The international community was urged to maintain humanitarian aid while providing predictable multi-year funding for returns, reintegration and development. Private sector involvement could also help revive local economies and create jobs for people returning home. Gaviria Betancur will present her full findings to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2027.