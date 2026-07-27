IMF Calls for Productivity-Led Growth to Secure The Gambia's Long-Term Development Goals

The Gambia has made impressive economic progress since its democratic transition in 2017. Still, a new study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that maintaining this momentum will require much more than strong GDP growth. While the economy has recovered with average real GDP growth of around 5–6% between 2018 and 2023, the country's long-term success will depend on improving productivity, strengthening institutions, diversifying industries, and making the economy more resilient to climate change. The report offers important lessons not only for Gambian policymakers but also for international development partners and private investors seeking to support sustainable and inclusive growth.

Growth Is Strong, But Structural Challenges Remain

The IMF finds that The Gambia's recent economic recovery has been driven by expanding tourism, construction, remittance inflows, public investment, and improved political stability. However, the report cautions that economic growth has not yet translated into broad improvements in living standards. GDP per capita remains below the Sub-Saharan African average, while poverty, unemployment, and limited economic diversification continue to slow development.

The study shows that most of the country's growth over 1996–2023 came from increases in labor and capital rather than productivity improvements. This means the economy has largely expanded by adding more workers and investing more resources instead of becoming more efficient. The IMF warns that this model cannot sustain high growth indefinitely. Future expansion will require businesses to produce more with the same resources through better technology, improved skills, stronger institutions, and greater innovation.

The report also highlights that agriculture continues to employ a large share of the population despite contributing a relatively small portion of national output, while tourism remains a major source of foreign exchange. Such dependence on a few sectors leaves the economy vulnerable to external shocks, including changes in global tourism demand and climate-related disasters.

Policy Reforms Can Unlock Long-Term Growth

For the Gambian government, the report identifies productivity as the country's biggest policy priority. The IMF recommends maintaining macroeconomic stability while accelerating reforms that improve governance, strengthen public institutions, modernize agriculture, improve infrastructure, and create a more business-friendly environment.

Education and workforce development also emerge as critical priorities. With one of Africa's youngest populations, The Gambia has an opportunity to benefit from a demographic dividend if young people can find productive employment. Greater investment in education, vocational training, and digital skills would improve labor productivity while helping businesses meet the needs of a changing economy.

Climate resilience is another major policy concern. Agriculture remains heavily dependent on rainfall, and much of the country's infrastructure is vulnerable to flooding and coastal erosion. The report recommends expanding irrigation, investing in climate-smart agriculture, strengthening disaster preparedness, and building more resilient infrastructure to reduce future economic losses. Integrating climate adaptation into national development planning will be essential for protecting growth over the coming decades.

Development Partners Have a Bigger Role Beyond Financing

The findings carry important implications for international development institutions such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, IMF, European Union, and bilateral donors. While financial assistance remains important, the report suggests that future support should increasingly focus on strengthening institutions and improving productivity rather than simply financing infrastructure.

The IMF's analysis shows that improvements in governance after 2017 helped increase investor confidence, attract external assistance, and support stronger economic performance. As a result, development partners can create greater long-term impact by supporting reforms in public financial management, digital government services, tax administration, agricultural modernization, financial sector development, and climate adaptation.

The report also finds that foreign direct investment (FDI) contributes positively to long-term growth by expanding productive capacity and creating jobs. Remittances continue to support household incomes and domestic consumption, while improved access to private-sector credit helps businesses expand. Development partners can therefore help strengthen financial markets and encourage greater private investment through technical assistance, blended finance, and risk-sharing mechanisms.

New Opportunities for Investors Come with Manageable Risks

For private-sector stakeholders, the report presents an encouraging but realistic outlook. Political stability, improving governance, and stronger macroeconomic management have increased investor confidence since the democratic transition. Opportunities are emerging across tourism, agribusiness, fisheries, renewable energy, logistics, affordable housing, financial services, digital infrastructure, and export-oriented manufacturing.

However, investors should also recognize the country's challenges. Limited infrastructure, a relatively small domestic market, climate risks, and restricted access to finance continue to increase business costs. Addressing these bottlenecks will require stronger collaboration between government, development finance institutions, and private investors through public-private partnerships and long-term investment strategies.

The IMF concludes that The Gambia has reached an important turning point in its development journey. The country has demonstrated that political stability and sound economic management can restore growth, but future prosperity will depend on raising productivity rather than simply expanding investment and employment. If policymakers continue governance reforms, development partners focus on institution-building, and private investors support economic diversification, The Gambia will be better positioned to achieve resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth over the long term.