Escalation on the Eastern Front: Russians Claim More Territory

Russian forces have reportedly seized two Ukrainian villages, Torske and Khrystoforivka, in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This report comes from the Russian Defence Ministry, as cited by Interfax news agency. Reuters has yet to independently verify these claims, reflecting ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:54 IST
Escalation on the Eastern Front: Russians Claim More Territory
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Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two additional Ukrainian villages, according to a report from the Interfax news agency citing the Russian Defence Ministry. The villages involved are Torske in the Donetsk region and Khrystoforivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

These claims, however, have not been independently confirmed by Reuters. The ongoing conflict in the region continues to evolve with various reports emerging.

The situation in the eastern part of Ukraine remains tense as both sides report developments in the ongoing struggle for control, indicating a potential escalation in hostilities.

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