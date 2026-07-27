U.S.-Ukraine Peace Proposal: Uncertainty Amidst Speculations

The Kremlin announced on Monday it has not received any definitive details regarding fresh peace proposals for Ukraine, despite speculation ahead of talks between the United States and Ukrainian leadership in Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday to discuss possible initiatives, amidst speculation over a potential air ceasefire plan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored there are currently no particular details available about any new peace initiatives or proposals, echoing skepticism about the reports stemming from recent media speculation.