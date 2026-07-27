U.S.-Ukraine Peace Proposal: Uncertainty Amidst Speculations
The Kremlin has denied receiving concrete information concerning potential new peace proposals for Ukraine ahead of a U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Washington. Discussions about an air ceasefire have been rumored, but the Kremlin labels these as speculative, with no official details acknowledged thus far.
- Country:
- United States
The Kremlin announced on Monday it has not received any definitive details regarding fresh peace proposals for Ukraine, despite speculation ahead of talks between the United States and Ukrainian leadership in Washington.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday to discuss possible initiatives, amidst speculation over a potential air ceasefire plan.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored there are currently no particular details available about any new peace initiatives or proposals, echoing skepticism about the reports stemming from recent media speculation.