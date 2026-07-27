India's Engineering Exports Surge Amid Shipping Challenges

India's engineering goods exports have seen a substantial 21% year-on-year increase in June, hitting $11.48 billion, according to the engineering exporters' body EEPC India. This surge was driven by significant demand from China, the United States, Germany, and Oman, even as shipping disruptions in areas like the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz posed challenges.

Specifically, shipments to China surged by an impressive 74% to $361.47 million. With India's overall exports to China reaching nearly $20 billion in the last fiscal year, the growth in engineering exports serves as a stabilizing factor amid broader trade pressures, according to industry sources. These pressures stem from higher freight, insurance, and transit costs due to shipping route disruptions.

The United States maintained its position as the top destination for Indian engineering goods, with exports valued at $1.95 billion in June alone. Meanwhile, exports to Oman soared, increasing more than fourfold. Despite challenges, the sector's resilience is evident, supported by government efforts and strong performance across multiple markets.