UN Expert Warns Unilateral Pressure Is Fracturing Global Cooperation

The growing use of sanctions, tariffs and other forms of unilateral pressure is weakening the principles that hold international cooperation together, according to George Katrougalos, the UN Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order. Presenting his latest report to the Human Rights Council, he called for an international system in which multiple centres of power remain anchored in international law, human rights and the institutions of the United Nations.

A Multipolar World Needs Shared Rules

Katrougalos said today's global landscape cannot be properly explained through older ideas of one dominant power, two rival blocs or civilizations competing against one another. Political and economic influence is now spread across numerous countries, regional organizations and international institutions, creating a multipolar reality that could support fairer global decision-making if every actor accepts common rules and remains accountable within the UN system.

The real question, he argued, is not whether power should be distributed among several actors, since that shift has already taken place, but whether those actors will respect sovereign equality, avoid interference in the affairs of other States and settle disputes peacefully. He described this approach as "embedded multipolarity," a model that recognizes political diversity while keeping universal human rights and international law at the heart of global governance.

His report identifies a pattern of "coercive unilateralism," where powerful States use economic restrictions or political pressure to influence the choices of other countries. Tariffs and unilateral sanctions can extend far beyond governments, disrupting trade, limiting access to essential resources and placing additional strain on communities already facing debt, poverty or fragile public services.

Sanctions Threaten International Independence

Particular concern was raised over sanctions directed at officials of the International Criminal Court and a UN Special Rapporteur. Katrougalos said measures targeting individuals working within international justice and human rights mechanisms threaten their independence and weaken institutions created to investigate abuses, protect rights and hold powerful actors accountable.

The report also presents examples of cooperation that do not depend on domination by a single State or political bloc. Regional integration, peaceful coexistence and reforms to international financial institutions could give developing countries a stronger voice in decisions that affect their economies and populations. Such arrangements, Katrougalos suggested, can reflect different political interests without abandoning shared legal responsibilities.

A proposed Global Regulatory Delivery Index forms another part of the expert's recommendations. The index would examine how effectively States fulfil their human rights, environmental and social commitments while considering pressures beyond their direct control, including international sanctions, heavy debt burdens and economic conditions attached to financial assistance. This wider measurement could offer a more realistic picture than assessments that judge governments without considering the restrictions shaping their choices.

Iceland Praised, Protection Gaps Remain

Katrougalos also presented findings from his country visit to Iceland, praising its commitment to democratic governance, equality, human rights and international solidarity. He highlighted Iceland's decision to increase Official Development Assistance during a period when many governments are reducing such support, describing the move as a meaningful example of responsibility beyond national borders.

Iceland's incorporation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities into domestic law in November 2025 and its ratification of the Optional Protocol in May 2026 were welcomed as important advances. The expert still identified protection gaps affecting migrants, persons with disabilities and trans people, urging authorities to ensure that strong legal commitments translate into equal treatment and effective safeguards in everyday life.

Katrougalos concluded that a fairer international order depends on restoring respect for sovereign equality, strengthening multilateral cooperation and resisting political practices that remove other States' freedom of choice. A world with many centres of power does not have to become a world of constant confrontation, he said, because diversity and universal human rights can strengthen one another when both are firmly connected to the UN Charter.