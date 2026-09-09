Taiwan Strait Tensions: A Global Economic Impact Looms

The Taiwan Strait conflict stands to have a more profound impact on the global economy than World War II, according to a top U.S. diplomat in Taipei.

Raymond Greene, head of the American Institute in Taiwan, emphasized the importance of peace as he spoke at a defense forum. With the upcoming U.S.-China summit, Greene underscored the necessity of avoiding any miscalculations.

He highlighted the U.S. commitment to a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing defense alliances, and supporting Taiwan's self-defense endeavors amid rising tensions with China.