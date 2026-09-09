Taiwan Strait Tensions: A Global Economic Impact Looms

The Taiwan Strait conflict could surpass World War II's global economic impact. At a defense forum, U.S. diplomat Raymond Greene emphasized the importance of maintaining peace through diplomacy, especially ahead of an upcoming U.S.-China summit. Taiwan is enhancing its defenses amid China's threat, while U.S. focuses on strategic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:29 IST
Taiwan Strait Tensions: A Global Economic Impact Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Taiwan Strait conflict stands to have a more profound impact on the global economy than World War II, according to a top U.S. diplomat in Taipei.

Raymond Greene, head of the American Institute in Taiwan, emphasized the importance of peace as he spoke at a defense forum. With the upcoming U.S.-China summit, Greene underscored the necessity of avoiding any miscalculations.

He highlighted the U.S. commitment to a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing defense alliances, and supporting Taiwan's self-defense endeavors amid rising tensions with China.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026