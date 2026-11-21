The International Labour Organization (ILO) and China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing decent work and social justice through South-South cooperation. Their discussions focused on emerging labour-market challenges and partnerships that can support countries across the Global South. Employment opportunities, skills development and social protection remained central to efforts to turn cooperation into practical improvements for people.

The commitment was highlighted at the 12th Joint Committee Meeting on ILO–China Cooperation, held in Geneva on 20 November 2026. Representatives reviewed progress since the previous Joint Committee Meeting in 2021 and explored opportunities to deepen their collaboration. The meeting considered how the partnership could respond to rapid technological change, persistent labour-market inequalities and the need to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

China-supported ILO initiatives have contributed to stronger institutions, policy exchanges and knowledge sharing since 2021, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region. Participants discussed how these activities have supported countries in developing skills systems, employment services and social protection. Strengthening national institutions and sharing effective practices were identified as important foundations for results that countries can sustain.

Skills and employment cooperation responds to changing needs

Cooperation on skills development has supported training institutions as demand grows for digital, green and industry-relevant skills. Employment initiatives have promoted high-quality and full employment, stronger public employment services and opportunities for entrepreneurship. Regional policy dialogue has provided space for countries to exchange experiences and consider approaches suited to their labour markets.

Social protection cooperation has supported efforts to extend coverage and improve the delivery of services, including through digital transformation. Participants stressed the importance of building on these achievements through continued learning and stronger institutional capacity. Their discussions connected the review of existing programmes with the broader need for practical improvements in employment, skills and protection.

Artificial intelligence and platform work shape future discussions

Participants explored how South-South cooperation could help countries respond to changes associated with artificial intelligence and the platform economy. Discussions considered opportunities to use technological innovation to improve productivity and employment, alongside potential risks for workers and enterprises. These exchanges examined how cooperation could help countries navigate changes in the world of work.

Connecting country-level initiatives with regional and global policy dialogue was identified as another way to broaden the partnership's impact. Participants considered how experiences from national programmes could inform wider exchanges on employment and labour-market policy. Sharing knowledge across these different levels could help countries learn from one another and strengthen their responses to common challenges.

Wider development partnerships offer space for continued cooperation

The meeting examined the ILO–China partnership's role within broader development frameworks, including the Global Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative. China's BRICS presidency in 2027 was discussed as an opportunity to advance cooperation on issues affecting the world of work. Participants considered these frameworks in relation to the partnership's wider contribution to development cooperation.

China has been an ILO member since the Organization's founding, with a cooperation framework covering employment promotion, skills development, social protection, occupational safety and health, and South-South cooperation. Technical cooperation, policy dialogue and knowledge exchange provide the main channels through which the partnership supports participating countries. The shared commitment remains focused on advancing decent work, promoting social justice and helping countries meet the Sustainable Development Goals.