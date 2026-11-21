Women need supportive workplaces, reliable childcare arrangements and protection from discrimination to return to work and continue their careers after maternity. These priorities shaped discussions at a stakeholder workshop in Ernakulam on 5 November 2026, where participants examined the support women need beyond statutory benefits. The meeting connected everyday workplace challenges with policy measures that could make maternity protection more accessible across different forms of employment.

The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) organised the workshop with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Women and Child Development Department (WCD), Government of Kerala. Titled "Maternity Protection and Women-Friendly Workplaces: From Workplace Practices to Policy Action", the event brought together government representatives, employers' and workers' organisations, human resources professionals and other stakeholders. Participants shared experiences of workplace practices and implementation challenges, with attention to the responsibilities of employers, public institutions and social partners.

Bindhu Krishna, Kerala's Minister for Labour, Women and Child Development, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, inaugurated the workshop and stressed that protecting maternity requires collective responsibility. She described support for motherhood as a responsibility extending beyond the household, requiring active commitment from government, institutions and society. Her remarks placed women's access to care, support and protection at the centre of the discussion.

Workplace support matters when women return after maternity

Discussions highlighted the importance of workplace environments that support women's return after maternity and allow them to continue their employment with dignity and security. Childcare arrangements and protection against discrimination were identified as essential parts of maternity protection, alongside the benefits provided by law. Participants examined practical steps that employers and human resources professionals could take to make workplaces more responsive to women's needs.

Mariko Ouchi, ILO Senior Social Security Specialist, outlined key provisions of the ILO Maternity Protection Convention, 2000 (No. 183). Her presentation highlighted the importance of strengthening maternity benefits and creating inclusive workplaces that support women. The session contributed to discussions about connecting maternity protection principles with workplace practices and institutional action.

Women in gig and informal employment need greater attention

Speakers highlighted protection gaps affecting women in gig, platform and other non-standard forms of employment. Participants discussed how maternity protection could become more inclusive across employment arrangements, with particular attention to women whose access to information and support may be limited. Improving awareness of maternity entitlements and helping women access available assistance emerged as a central recommendation, especially for workers in informal and non-standard employment.

Stakeholders identified stronger engagement with employers' organisations as another priority for promoting maternity-friendly practices and support for returning workers. Better coordination between relevant government departments and social partners was considered essential to carrying these recommendations forward. The discussions brought workplace responsibilities and institutional coordination into a shared framework for practical action.

Earlier consultations provide a foundation for practical improvements

The workshop built on a foundation consultation held by KILE in September 2026 and followed the ILO-supported National Training of Trainers Programme on Maternity Protection conducted in May 2026. That training received support from the Government of Japan through the Promoting and Building Social Protection in South Asia project. These activities provided a foundation for the November workshop's exchange of experiences and consolidation of stakeholder recommendations.

KILE, the ILO and WCD are working through this collaborative process to turn the discussions into practical improvements in maternity protection. The recommendations focus on employer engagement, return-to-work support, greater awareness of entitlements and stronger coordination among institutions. The intended outcome is workplaces where women receive the support they need to continue their careers after maternity with dignity and security.