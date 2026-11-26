The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved the second phase of Indonesia's Affordable and Sustainable Energy Transition Program on November 20, backing government reforms with financing equivalent to US$500 million. The programme brings electricity subsidies, cleaner manufacturing, critical minerals and regional power trade into a single reform effort. For Indonesian consumers, the immediate question is who will qualify for help with electricity bills. For traders and manufacturers, it is whether they can get reliable power and finance the equipment they need to use less of it.

The first phase, approved in 2024, focused on the rules and institutions governing the power sector. ADB said then that expanding generation had eased supply constraints while leaving Indonesia heavily reliant on coal, gas and diesel. The second phase extends the reforms to industries whose investment decisions will shape electricity demand for years. That matters because a factory choosing its equipment and power supply today may be committing to operating costs and emissions well into the next decade.

Who keeps help with the electricity bill?

Indonesia plans to improve electricity subsidy targeting by linking social and economic data. More accurate records could help eligible households receive support and give policymakers a clearer picture of where public spending goes. For consumers, the risk lies in how the change is administered. A household whose income has recently fallen could struggle if eligibility records are slow to reflect that change. The rules for updating records, correcting mistakes and appealing decisions will help determine whether tighter targeting improves access for the people it is designed to reach.

The programme also promotes energy conservation. Efficient appliances and equipment can reduce running costs, but the upfront price matters for households and small firms with limited cash. A grocer replacing an old freezer, for example, must weigh the purchase price against expected savings and the cost of stock losses during outages. For policymakers, tracking bills and outages alongside subsidy coverage would show whether households and businesses are seeing a practical improvement.

Cleaner supply chains could open doors for traders

The reforms support critical-mineral traceability, the electric vehicle industry and efforts to cut industrial emissions. Better records could help traders and manufacturers show buyers where materials originated and who handled them during processing. Suppliers able to document their sourcing may be better placed to compete for contracts with buyers that require such evidence. Smaller firms could face a heavier burden if they must pay for new systems or audits, particularly if buyers use different standards.

The programme also seeks to widen the options for managing clean-energy investment risks and strengthen carbon-market rules. For a manufacturer considering an upgrade, borrowing costs and expected energy savings will shape whether the investment makes sense. Potential carbon-credit revenue adds another variable. A company can assess its value only once it knows what qualifies, how emissions reductions will be verified and whether buyers will pay enough to justify the cost of certification.

Industrial reform puts jobs and power reliability in focus

The programme calls for state-owned enterprises to incorporate protections for women and girls and account for how the transition affects workers and communities. In areas that depend on coal-related employment, the timing of industrial change matters. New jobs may require different skills or be located elsewhere. Workers and local officials could resist changes if employers reduce operations before training or alternative jobs are available. How state enterprises apply the reforms in staffing, contracting and investment decisions will shape who bears those costs.

Regional power links raise a related question about who benefits when supply is tight. The programme supports exploring bilateral electricity connections and related carbon-crediting arrangements. Cross-border trade could give utilities another source of electricity or an outlet for surplus generation. Its value to Indonesian consumers and businesses would depend on grid capacity, connection costs and agreements on how utilities allocate electricity during shortages.

What will show whether the reforms are working?

The next milestones are the publication of subsidy eligibility and appeals rules, financing terms businesses can evaluate, and clear standards for mineral traceability and carbon credits. The Japan International Cooperation Agency, Germany's KfW, the French Development Agency and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) were named as co-financing partners. AIIB's public project page still lists its US$150 million contribution as proposed.

The clearest evidence will come from implementation. Consumers will see it in whether eligible households retain support and service stays reliable. Traders will see it in whether compliance costs are manageable and cleaner equipment is affordable to finance. For policymakers, the test is whether those gains can be delivered while keeping electricity subsidies fiscally manageable and giving affected workers time to adjust.